The competitive spirit affords Satan a powerful tool with which to tempt us to sinful pride.

Thus, when successful and hyper-competitive athletes give evidence of their faith in Jesus, it lands differently.

At a news conference on Tuesday in advance of the 2024 Masters in Augusta, Georgia, world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was asked about the degree to which golf defines him. He noted the sport’s most dangerous temptation.

“Hopefully it doesn’t define me too much because golf definitely is a selfish sport,” Scheffler said.

“What do you think defines you?” the questioner asked.

“Gosh, I don’t know. You’d probably have to ask my wife,” Scheffler humbly replied with a chuckle.

Scheffler has reportedly vowed to withdraw from the Masters this weekend if his pregnant wife Meredith, who is due at the end of the month, suddenly goes into labor.

But since Meredith evidently did not appear at the news conference, Scheffler gave his best possible answer to the question.

“I’m a faithful guy. I believe in a Creator. I believe in Jesus. Ultimately I think that’s what defines me the most,” he said.



The top-ranked golfer then elaborated on his belief.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling, but I think that’s what defines me the most is my faith. I believe in one Creator. And I’ve been called to come out here, do my best, compete and glorify God, and that’s pretty much it.”

Scheffler, 27, turned professional in 2018. In 2022, he won the prestigious Masters, one of the PGA Tour’s four major tournaments.

Already this year he has two wins, one runner-up and four other top-10 finishes in eight tournaments. His victories came in back-to-back weeks last month, first at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then at The Players Championship.

Scheffler will enter the 2024 Masters as the heavy favorite.

In other words, those comments about Jesus came from by far the top golfer in the world at the moment.

Imagine if the best players in other sports made such open statements of faith. Some athletes have, of course. But one longs for the day when those statements become less noteworthy because more frequent and honest.

