Sometimes our attempts to draw closer to God do not go exactly as planned. But, if we allow it, he can bring good from all things.

On March 6, center Bismack Biyombo of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder collapsed near his team’s bench during a timeout in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland.

The next day, however, Biyombo delivered wonderful news in a faith-centered post on the social media platform X.

“Feeling blessed & grateful for everyone’s love & concern. A big thank you to my teammates for their understanding. All good here, just a bit of dehydration, but ready for tomorrow’s game!” he posted.

The dehydration that caused Biyombo’s collapse stemmed from his relationship with God.

“Fasting has been my spiritual journey for over 15 years, thankful for every lesson. #God,” he said.

In an accompanying video, Biyombo thanked well-wishers and assured his social media followers that he felt fine.

The 31-year-old center also explained how the in-game collapse related to his faith.

“Each and every person have their own way of connecting with God,” he said. “And obviously for me I’ve been fasting for 15 years, and that has been my way of connecting with God. I never had a problem. It’s just that yesterday happened to be the first time. And I’m just grateful — I’m just grateful that, you know, I’m well.”

Biyombo, a native of Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, wore a necklace with a crucifix pendant as he spoke to the camera.

Feeling blessed & grateful for everyone’s love & concern. A big thank you to my teammates for their understanding. 🙏🏾All good here, just a bit of dehydration, but ready for tomorrow’s game! Fasting has been my spiritual journey for over 15 years, thankful for every lesson. #God🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kNvauf2Uve — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) March 8, 2024

The Sacramento Kings selected Biyombo with the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft but then immediately dealt him to the Charlotte Bobcats — now the Charlotte Hornets — as part of a three-team trade.

Before arriving in the United States, the 6-foot-8 center played professionally overseas as a teenager, including in Yemen.

As he explained in a 2012 interview with USA Today, his Christian faith made that particular experience somewhat challenging.

“You know, there were difficulties because of my religious beliefs. I’m a Christian, and sometimes Christians and Muslims don’t get along … But at the end it was a great experience,” he said.

Since then, Biyombo has carved out a lengthy NBA career as a complementary player and part-time starter. He joined the Thunder on Feb. 10 after starting the season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Overall, he has averaged 19.6 minutes played, 5.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Now, thankfully, he will have the chance to continue that career.

Of course, Biyombo’s swift recovery from his in-game collapse should not obscure the incident’s sudden and alarming nature.

As his teammates approached the bench for the timeout, he stood greeting them but then slowly fell backward.

Bismack Biyombo fell after the previous timeout. Thankfully, he got up on his own and walked off to the tunnel pic.twitter.com/PUWXsPXVTj — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) March 7, 2024

One marvels at how God uses such incidents for good.

Ironically, Biyombo collapsed because of his 15-year fasting commitment. Understandably, that collapse drew concern from all who witnessed or heard about it. And that concern inspired Biyombo to record the video, thank well-wishers and praise God on social media.

As of Monday morning, his post had been shared hundreds of times with more than 5,000 “likes.”

In other words, God used Biyombo’s temporary weakness to reach thousands of people and speak to them through the player, who did not intend to collapse but who nonetheless made the moment possible when he long ago opened his heart to his Savior.

