Morteza Mehrzadselakjani of Team Islamic Republic of Iran after his team won the gold medal of the Sitting Volleyball Men's competition.
World's Second Tallest Man Forced to Sleep on the Floor as He Competes in Paralympics

 By Jack Davis  September 15, 2024 at 6:00pm
An Iranian man who stands 8 feet 1 inch spent several days sleeping on the floor at this year;’s Paralympic Games in Paris because no bed was available that was long enough for him.

When the Games opened at the end of August, there was no alternative to the floor for Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, the world’s second-tallest man and a part of Iran’s sitting volleyball team, according to the Olympic Games’s official website.

“In Tokyo, yes, they have made a special bed, but unfortunately not here,” coach Hadi Rezaeigarkani said. “He’s going to lie on the floor.”

“He doesn’t have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind. It doesn’t matter for him whether he will lay on the floor or he’s not going to have enough to eat. In any way, he has the mind to become a champion,” Rezaeigarkani said.

According to a BBC report from earlier this month, the issue was eventually resolved.

The report said that Iran’s National Paralympic Committee offered to provide two extensions to a standard bed for Mehrzadselakjani.

However, those were not long enough. Iran made no further requests, but when the news got out about Mehrzadselakjani’s plight, an answer was found.

“Since learning about the situation in the media, we are making available additional extensions. The situation will be resolved today,” a representative of the Games said.

Iran ended up winning the gold medal in sitting volleyball, defeating Bosnia three sets to one, according to the Paralympic Games. Mehrzadselakjani was a member of the Iranian sitting volleyball teams that won gold in Tokyo and in the 2-16 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Have you watched any of the Paralympics?

Mehrzadselakjani’s unusual height is due to his acromegaly, a condition that leads to unusual growth, according to the Olympics.

When he was a teenager, the athlete was in a bicycle accident that further complicated his health.

Mehrzadselakjani suffered an injured pelvis, and as a result, his right leg failed to grow properly, ending up six inches shorter than his left.

The disparity means Mehrzadselakjani must sometimes use a wheelchair.

“I believe that Morteza has spent 11 years in his room, in his house, without going out,” Rezaeigarkani said.

“When he wanted to leave the home and come outside, unfortunately, he was not satisfied because so many people [stared at] him. But nowadays all people are going to look at him as a champion,” he said, noting that being a winner has changed how people react to him.

“When he was 12 years old, no one had any consideration for him, but when he became a sitting volleyball player, everyone, all around the world know him and respect him. I would like to give you one sentence – I believe that each person has got potential in the world and we have to discover it,” Rezaeigarkani said.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
