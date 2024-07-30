Share
News
Sports

Trump Responds to Olympics Opening Ceremony, Promises a Very Different Display for 2028 Games in U.S.

 By Jack Davis  July 30, 2024 at 6:20am
Share

Former President Donald Trump gave the Paris Olympics a gold medal for bad taste over opening ceremonies that featured a drag queen’s take on The Last Supper.

The Friday ceremony stirred anger among Christians around the world for Satanic imagery, drag queens arranged in the patterns of da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” and a pale horseman of the Apocalypse riding through Paris.

“I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually,” Trump said on “The Ingraham Angle” Monday, according to Fox News. “I thought it was a disgrace.”

Trending:
Top VP Contender Withdraws from Kamala Harris' Shortlist

Trump said if the 2028 Olympic committee for the Los Angeles Games listens to him, there will be no repetition of the slight against Christians.

“We won’t be having a Last Supper as portrayed the way they portrayed it the other night,” he said.

“I mean, they can do certain things. I thought it was terrible,” Trump said. “Look, I’m for everybody. I’m very open-minded… but I thought what they did was a disgrace.”

Trump’s criticism was positively mellow compared to the ripping Piers Morgan gave the show in an Op-Ed in the New York Post, in which he said organizers were “brazenly insulting 2.4 billion Christians in the most flagrant manner imaginable.”

Have you watched any of the Paris Olympics?

Morgan said it was “unthinkable that Olympics chiefs would have allowed other religions like Islam, Judaism or Hinduism to have been so crudely ridiculed in this way.”

“It’s been wrongly reported that Olympics organizers have since ‘apologized’ for the sickening skit. They haven’t. Instead, they just pretended they never meant to upset anyone,” he wrote, adding “They knew exactly what they were doing.”

“Not that you would realize it if you heard the verdict of America’s first lady Jill Biden — who was in attendance — and said the opening ceremony was ‘spectacular … every step of the way,’” Morgan continued.

Related:
Did the Olympics Just Mock the Bible Again? Viewers Stunned After They See Another Anti-Christian Display

“Really, Dr. Biden? Why don’t you run that by the congregation of the churches in Washington and Delaware that you and Joe regularly attend as committed Christians?” he wrote.

“Trust me, they won’t be using the word ‘spectacular’ about this appalling display of deeply offensive blasphemy,” he added.

Rev. Franklin Graham also thought of the Bidens in the context of the ceremony.

“It would be nice if President Biden, a Catholic, would issue a statement condemning this. Whether you’re Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican, or Protestant, it is offensive,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Top VP Contender Withdraws from Kamala Harris' Shortlist
Trump Responds to Olympics Opening Ceremony, Promises a Very Different Display for 2028 Games in U.S.
Watch: Biden Says Speaker Mike Johnson Is 'Dead on Arrival' After GOP Leader Vows to Kill SCOTUS Reform
'I Lost Sight of Him': Concerning Law Enforcement Text Messages from Just Before Trump Shooting Released
Biden DOJ Gives Peter Strzok, Lisa Page $2 Million Over Texts Exposing Anti-Trump Agenda
See more...

Conversation