It should come as little surprise to anyone who pays attention to local politics that deep-blue Minnesota is chock full of left-leaning and George Soros-backed officials.

The left and Soros tend to gravitate towards Democratic strongholds, and Minnesota is as staunch of a Democratic household as California or New York.

What may come as something of a surprise, however, is it appears some of those left-leaning officials are leaving the Soros-backed officials in the dust with aggressively lenient choices.

Case in point, according to a blistering report from Minnesota’s Star Tribune outlet, the lenient rulings of Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty are causing a significant amount of outrage — both from her constituents and even the Soros-backed state attorney general, Keith Ellison.

The Star Tribune spoke to a number of people whose lives had been turned upside down by Moriarty’s decision-making — and the pain in the written quotes is palpable.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Sherrice Barnett said to the Tribune, describing how she felt as Moriarty explained why the teenager charged in her son’s murder would avoid jail time.

Barnett added: “I said, ‘I just got to get up out of here.’ I never would have imagined in a million years that it would have went that way.”

“Barnett echoes a group of crime victims’ families who say they feel retraumatized by what appears to be a pattern with Moriarty’s administration,” the Tribune explained. “The families are told that instead of seeking prison, prosecutors want probation.”

Making matters worse for families living under her jurisdiction, Catherine Markey, a veteran attorney who also lost her son to violence, noted that these are not one-offs or isolated incidents.

“It’s a trend definitely because of Mary Moriarty. She’s still playing public defender — the only thing is, that’s not her role anymore,” Markey said.

Moriarty told the Tribune that prison time doesn’t always pave the way for things to get better.

“All of us have been conditioned to believe that the value that we place on a loved one’s life is the length of the prison sentence that they get,” she said.

Moriarty’s interpretation of the law apparently hasn’t always sat well with Minnesota’s far-left and George Soros-backed attorney general, Keith Ellison.

In an earlier case, examining the murder of Zaria McKeever, Moriarty ultimately offered up a probationary deal to the murderers in exchange for information on whoever orchestrated it all.

Ellison responded to the decision in an April statement, where he intervened.

“A prosecutor is a minister of justice, and justice is comprised of both accountability and mercy. While I share the belief that too many juveniles are involved in the adult criminal-justice system, accountability for the seriousness of this crime has been missing in this case,” Ellison said in that statement. “I respect that county attorneys are duly elected by their constituents to exercise their discretion; however, the disposition of the juvenile shooter that Hennepin County has proposed in this case is disproportionate to the seriousness of the crime committed and falls far short of the family’s and community’s expectations for justice and safety.

“My office will pursue justice in all its aspects in the prosecution of this case.”

(As of Tuesday afternoon, one of the alleged suspects in the above case has taken Moriarty’s plea deal, while the other’s — the alleged gunman — is under review by Ellison’s office. The case is still pending.)

As the Star Tribune noted, Moriarty was not a fan of Ellison’s interference.

“I ran on reform,” Moriarty said in April after Ellison’s move, per the Tribune. “They are stopping me from doing the job I was elected to do.”

To be clear, Moriarty and Ellison both appear to be on the same “side” of the ideological spectrum.

And Ellison, just based on his past, is very much a far-leftist.

A cynic may interpret Ellison’s moves as a belated response to the attack on police and rise in crime in The North Star State.

Regardless, it’s evident that things are as chaotic as they’ve ever been within the Democratic party — even on a local level.

