Is It Wrong for ICE to 'Terrorize' Illegals? Here's What the Bible Says
We have been told that President Donald Trump’s administration, through the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been “terrorizing” illegal immigrants.
Where has this led? As of Wednesday morning, two individuals in Minneapolis have died in confrontations with authorities. Another has been shot after a confrontation with ICE.
Anger and fury have boiled over, and in this case, it’s been on both sides. On Tuesday night, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked by a man at an event in Minneapolis and sprayed with an unidentified substance:
MOMENTS AGO: Major disturbance at Ilhan Omar’s town hall event.
Someone sprayed Omar with a substance as she was calling for Secretary Noem to resign or face impeachment.
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.Advertisement
Conversation