WWE Hall of Famer Joe Laurinaitis Dead at Age 60

Joe Laurinaitis, known as Road Warrior Animal, passed away on Tuesday. He was 60 years old.

According to TMZ, he died of natural causes while visiting Tan-Tar-A Resort located in Osage Beach, Missouri. His wife called for help, but he was declared dead by the time first responders arrived.

Laurinaitis was born and raised in Chicago. After moving to Minneapolis, he started training with Michael “Hawk” Hegstrand, eventually joining the WWE in 1990.

Laurinaitis and Hegstrand made up the “Road Warriors,” one of the most successful tag teams in wrestling history, winning multiple World Tag Team Titles.

While they made an impact as The Road Warriors/Legion of Doom, their friendship and tag-team domination ended in 2003 with Hegstrand’s death after he experienced a heart attack.

Laurinaitis’ passing was confirmed on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60,” the tweet read.

“The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

The WWE soon followed up with a tweet responding to the news, and other wrestlers have also taken to social media to honor his legacy.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away,” the WWE posted.

“WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans. https://t.co/hurorEDVff — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020

The Iron Sheik also tweeted his goodbye.

“MY ROAD WARRIOR ANIMAL BROTHER,” he wrote. “YOU WERE MOST OVER TAG TEAM EVER. WE HAVE THE BEST TIME IN THE MINNESOTA FOREVER I LOVE YOU. RIP BUBBA.”

“RIP Animal,” Hulk Hogan shared, “love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of!”

RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 23, 2020

“God speed and blessings to your beautiful family, one love4Life.”

