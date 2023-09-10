Explosive claims made by one of World Wrestling Entertainment’s most popular stars have reportedly triggered an internal investigation.

WWE star and former mixed martial artist Matt Riddle, 37, came out with some explosive allegations in a since-deleted Instagram post.

WARNING: The following image contains language the reader may find offensive

Matt Riddle claims that he was sexually assaulted & harassed by a police officer at JFK Airport: pic.twitter.com/f1BIfGeVUj — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 10, 2023

“Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!!! A**hole!!!” Riddle posted. He included a photo of the officer alleged to have assaulted him.

Riddle continued: “Don’t know they’re Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I’m like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had.

“Thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!”

Riddle did delete the post, as confirmed by TMZ, but put up a follow-up post implying he was still upset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Riddle (@riddlebro)

“Finally leaving JFK and I never wanna come back here again,” the Instagram post read.

But while Riddle appears ready to move on from this alleged sexual assault, local authorities do not seem nearly as eager.

According to TMZ, an internal investigation has been opened into these allegations.

And according to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, there are some aspersions being cast on Riddle’s version of this story.

Those sources claim that Port Authority officials were notified of a disorderly person leaving a plane.

That person turned out to be Riddle, and Port Authority met him in the terminal.

This is where the story appears to veer greatly from Riddle’s version: Sources tell TMZ that when confronted by police, Riddle appeared apologetic and non-confrontational.

In fact, there wasn’t even a police report filed, and everyone was allowed to leave.

Given all that, sources claim that Port Authority was stunned by Riddle’s allegations, and have promptly opened an internal investigation into the incident.

Regardless of the outcome of that investigation, Riddle has found himself in hot water — yet again.

Despite being one of WWE’s more popular wrestlers, Riddle’s rise to stardom has largely happened in fits and starts due to a litany of personal problems.

In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault, though those charges were ultimately dropped.

In 2022, multiple outlets, including Forbes, reported that Riddle had entered rehab due to a drug problem.

In 2022, Riddle also went through an ugly and public divorce. He had three children from that marriage, and is expecting a fourth child with his current girlfriend.

