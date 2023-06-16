China's Xi Jinping Calls Bill Gates 'An Old Friend' as They Hatch Plan to 'Benefit Humanity as a Whole'

Chinese President Xi Jinping referred to Microsoft founder Bill Gates as “an old friend” during a meeting in Beijing Friday where they talked about the relationship between the U.S. and China, Reuters reported.

Xi expressed delight at reuniting with Gates after three years, and mentioned that Gates was the first American friend he had met with in 2023, according to Reuters.

Xi also told Gates that he hopes for strong relations between the countries and is open to allowing U.S. artificial intelligence companies including Microsoft into China.

“I often say the foundation of U.S.-China relations lies with its people,” Xi said in a video published by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, according to Reuters. “I place my hopes on the American people.”

“With the current global situation, we can carry out various activities beneficial to our two countries and people, activities that benefit humanity as a whole,” he added.

Gates arrived in Beijing on Wednesday and told Xi he was “honored” to be able to meet with him, according to reports.

“We’ve always had great conversations and we’ll have lot of important topics to discuss today,” Gates reportedly said.

He added: “I was very disappointed I couldn’t come during the last four years so it’s very exciting to be back.”

Xi and Gates discussed the worldwide eruption of AI and the Chinese leader told him his country welcomes U.S. companies such as Microsoft to bring their AI technology, two individuals familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Microsoft is a major backer of OpenAI,`the maker of the popular chatbot ChatGPT that the company has currently disallowed in mainland China and Hong Kong.

However, Gates is not without his fair share of controversies.

Gates previously met multiple times with now-deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and Epstein reportedly attempted to blackmail Gates using his knowledge of an alleged affair the billionaire had with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2010, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Australian outlet ABC 7.30 presenter Sarah Ferguson asked Gates if he regrets his relationship with Epstein.

“You’re going way back in time, but yeah I will say it for the over 100th time, yeah, I shouldn’t have had dinners with him,” Gates acknowledged.

The Gates Foundation did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

