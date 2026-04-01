After Years of Bashing Straight, Christian, White Men, Dems Reportedly Conclude They Need One to Win WH

Democrats appear to have found themselves in a bit of a pickle.

After years of treating straight, Christian, white men as lepers, some in the party apparently now feel they could need one to win back the White House.

According to Axios, some within the party are increasingly having conversations about running a white male candidate for 2028.

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