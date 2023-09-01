The fact that progressives — there’s no need to add the term “radical” because all progressives are radical — are nihilistic is old news.

But what does nihilistic mean? It means that there is no truth, only power. In an effort to monopolize power, progressives attempt to replace truth with illusion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada is an adherent of nihilism. He craves power. In order to get it, he seeks to pass off rumors as truth, and half-truths as dogma. Truth, however, always prevails.

In 2021, it was widely reported that the remains of 215 children were found at an indigenous residential school site in British Columbia. Two years later, after excavations at suspected “mass grave” sites, no bodies have been found, according to the New York Post.

The bodies were initially located using ground-penetrating radar at Kamloops Indian Residential School. The government school was established in 1890 and was run by the Roman Catholic church. It was closed down in 1978.

“Minegoziibe Anishinabe, a group of indigenous people also known as Pine Creek First Nation, excavated 14 sites in the basement of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church near the Pine Creek Residential School in Manitoba during four weeks this summer,” reported Dana Kennedy of the Post.

The lack of bodies doesn’t sound like it’s deterring Chief Derek Nepinak of Pine Creek Indian Reserve. He indicated the effort was an “initial excavation.” The term “initial” has some skeptics thinking more digs are planned, according to the Post.

It sounds like Nepinak wants to find dead bodies. Why? Well there could be a number of reasons.

A cynic might think that the far-left Canadian government wants to disgrace the Catholic church and in doing so undermine Western values. This is what nihilists do. Western civilization, from ancient Greece forward, has been built on the premise that truth exists — from Moses to Plato to Jesus Christ. Nihilists can’t have truth because truth trumps power. They need to get rid of it. But they can’t.

Should there be a larger investigation into these church fires? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Did atrocities occur at the Canadian government schools? Don’t doubt it. Colonization — whether European, Pheonecian or Japanese — isn’t pretty. When cultures collide, atrocities occur. That’s history. Progressives, however, don’t care about history. They care about power. So they attempt to rewrite history to undermine truth.

When the mass graves in Canada were “found”, Trudeau demanded that Pope Francis apologize for the alleged atrocities. Never mind the fact the Catholic church was working at the government’s behest. Maybe Pope Francis should have asked Trudeau for a government apology, but he didn’t.

Instead, Francis stood in front of a delegate of Canadian indigenous people and said, “I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry. And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops in asking your pardon.”

“I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry,” Francis said, during a final meeting with First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegates at the Vatican.

“And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops in asking your pardon.” https://t.co/uKHMhDXYTQ — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) April 1, 2022

Was Francis’ apology a rush to judgment in an attempt to seize some sort of twisted moral high ground, a flat-out mistake or a nod to Trudeau and his hatred of truth? People will draw their own conclusions — some based on evidence, others based on desire.

Whatever the case, the initial accusations of the atrocities, including the “discovery” of 215 bodies of children, had a real-world impact. A series of Catholic churches were burned down in Canada in short order. In one example, two churches were set on fire on June 21, which happens to be National Indigenous People’s Day in Canada.

Catholic Churches burn on Indian reserves in the South Okanagan on National Indigenous Peoples Day. This church on #Penticton Indian Band land off Green Mountain road reduced to rubble early this morning. Fire officials won’t confirm arson. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/XgqdplQOOT — Shelby Alexander (@Shelby_Thom) June 21, 2021

Another post on X shows the charred remains of a Catholic church still on fire. I wonder if Justin Trudeau saw the post. If he did, it’s not going too far to think it brought a smile to his face. Whatever one thinks of Pope Francis and the Catholic church — and there is plenty gone wrong — it is nevertheless an iconic symbol of Western values. Seeing it burn to the ground would be a dream come true for Trudeau and his fellow globalist elites.

2 more Catholic churches on B.C. First Nations reserves burned to ground https://t.co/n0TIzb33pp via @CTVVancouver — Honor the Earth (@HonorTheEarth) June 27, 2021

And what about Pope Francis? Would he smile too? I don’t know, but it’s safe to say that he’s a progressive. That says it all.

A “mass grave” with no bodies? That’s radical. It’s also nihilistic, the opposite of truth.

Funny how the progressives appeared to get that one so wrong.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.