Share
Commentary
Former special counsel Robert Mueller, left; Hunter Biden, right.
Commentary
Former special counsel Robert Mueller, left, and the Justice Department used the Foreign Agents Registration Act during the Trump administration to prosecute supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Now, President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, right, is facing the possibility of prosecution under the same law. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images ; Julio Cortez / AP)

Years of Dems Cheerleading Mueller's Witch Hunt Against Trump Are Primed to Backfire - GOP Can Now Turn It on Bidens

 By Joe Saunders  August 1, 2023 at 11:18am
Share

For Democrats, this backfire is going to be bitter — and no one deserves it more.

The party that cheered for years as a ruthless prosecution team attacked former President Donald Trump and his associates by whatever means necessary is finding out that using the law as a political weapon has a way of coming back to bite.

And in the case of Hunter Biden, it’s already biting in a big way.

In an editorial published on Sunday, The Wall Street Journal pointed out that one of the elements that blew up Hunter Biden’s proposed plea deal last week was Judge Maryellen Norieka’s question about whether the president’s son was under investigation for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The law requires American citizens operating as “agents” of foreign governments to register with the U.S. government and report financial information related to that activity, according to the Justice Department’s website.

Trending:
Huge Report About Dead Obama Chef - This Is Who Was with Him When He Died

When Justice Department prosecutors — who have mainly acted more like Hunter’s hotel maids than representatives of the American people — acknowledged that he was, even as the plea deal attempted to shield him from prosecution for it, the deal fell apart.

And now President Joe Biden’s son could well face prosecution under a law Democrats thought they owned.

The act was originally passed in 1938, aimed at propaganda from supporters of Nazi Germany, according to the Center for Public Integrity, a liberal nonprofit news organization.

But, as the Journal noted, it had precious few applications between the time the shadows of fascism were looming over Europe on the eve of World War II and 21st century American politics.

Should FARA law be used against the Bidens?

Before former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, in fact, the law had been used in only seven cases, according to the Journal, with three of them ending in convictions. Three convictions in a 75-year run doesn’t make for a compelling case for a federal law.

Then came special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump White House and those in the Trump camp — a high-powered, Democrat-run effort willing to use any legal weapon at hand.

And FARA was the weapon at hand, used to nail former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and used as part of the arsenal of the FBI and DOJ assault on original Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Greg Craig, a former Obama White House counsel, was also caught up in a FARA investigation in a spin-off of the Mueller probe. That should have been a clue for Democrats that they were playing a dangerous game.

But now the stakes are high for the Biden White House, and they’re getting higher, and Democrats (not to mention an establishment media) who cheered on Mueller’s hunt with the bloodlust of a coliseum mob could well be finding out how sharp a two-edged sword can be.

Related:
Reagan's Son Drops Truth Bomb on Joe Biden and His Son: 'Democrats Would Have Skewered Me'

“They may regret that legal standard now that federal prosecutors have confirmed to Judge Noreika that FARA charges could still be lodged against the President’s son. Based on Mr. Mueller’s prosecutions, Hunter is vulnerable,” the Journal’s editorial board wrote.

“We know Hunter set up a shell company to do business with CEFC China Energy, and that he didn’t register as a foreign agent. Shell companies are a common strategy for disguising ownership, and accepting money from a foreign entity would normally require FARA registration. Similar questions remain about Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine.”

Don’t expect Democrats to be interested in those questions about Hunter, of course. And the country can’t expect establishment media executives and correspondents — who spent five years looking under their own beds for evidence of Trump-Russia “collusion” — to ask anything that will make the Biden White House look bad.

But even under an evidently corrupt Democratic White House, with an attorney general whose vile performance in the post will rank in infamy, the law is the law.

“FARA has never been clearly defined and is used selectively. That is the definition of a bad law that is too easy for prosecutors to exploit against their political enemies,” the Journal noted.

“Democrats have reason to say that if everyone in Washington who violates FARA were prosecuted for it, half the lobbyists would be out of business. But this would be a more persuasive argument if they had made it when Robert Mueller was busy using it against their political enemies.”

That wasn’t the Democratic take during the Mueller sham, though.

Back then, FARA was the gun best suited for taking down Trump-related targets, and Robert Mueller could do no wrong. (Does anyone need to be reminded of the disgraceful spectacle Democrats staged when the Mueller report destroyed all of their hopes about the Trump administration? Has anyone forgotten just how unimpressive Mueller himself actually turned out to be — an obvious figurehead for the real Democratic operatives running an investigation in his name?)

Now, with the truth about Hunter Biden’s bagman operations coming out, with the Biden family shell corporations coming to light, collecting money largely from foreign entities with ties to their governments, FARA could well backfire on the Bidens, on Democrats, and on their mainstream media supporters.

And it couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Years of Dems Cheerleading Mueller's Witch Hunt Against Trump Are Primed to Backfire - GOP Can Now Turn It on Bidens
Nightmare Scenario: Trump Could Be Denied Bail, Held Without Trial If Indicted for Jan. 6th Charges
Kamala Admits 'Bidenomics' Not Working by Saying Americans Can't Afford $400 Surprise Expense
Biden Gets Brutal Wake-Up Call as Americans Give Him Lowest Approval Rating Yet in Poll
Fox News Sees Huge Win with New Prime-Time Lineup After Getting Rid of Tucker Carlson
See more...

Conversation