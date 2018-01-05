Years After Retiring, Secret Service Agent Reveals How Clinton Sex Trysts Endangered Lives

In a new book released to the public this week, retired Secret Service agent Gary Byrne has revealed how former President Bill Clinton’s endless appetite for sex put the lives of those assigned to protect him in danger.

Byrne, who protected Clinton during his time in the Secret Service’s Uniform Division, claimed that Clinton often wanted a small motorcade to follow him around as he made trips that were “off the record,” or OTR, according to the Washington Examiner.

Often, these trips were made “for highly honorable reasons,” like when Clinton went to meet with the grieving widow of a high-ranking military official who had died.

“But the freedom of OTRs under this president was soon to be abused,” Byrne continued, before noting that in one case, an off-the-record trip “nearly cost an officer his life.”

“President Clinton used the OTRs to visit the well-known and lesser-known mistresses he frequented outside the complex, meaning the ones who did not have access to the White House,” he wrote.

The incident to which he was referring allegedly took place when the then-president was traveling to see one of these mistresses.

The driver of one of the cars in the motorcade, identified by Byrne as “Reverend,” was attempting to keep up with the convoy of cars, leading to him running through a red light and getting hit by a car coming through the intersection.

“Due to the haphazard, improvised, and extremely dangerous way the motorcade was operating, the tail car was T-boned by a civilian car correctly crossing the intersection at a green light,” Byrne said.

“It wasn’t that Reverend’s car just missed the red light. But many of the cars in front of him had missed the light as well, and he had simply followed through.”

For the civilian, the light had been green for some time, and the car had picked up speed “from a significant distance away.”

In the resulting crash, “Reverend was severely injured, as were another officer and two civilians,” according to Byrne.

Though the convoy did not stop, local police were alerted, which is how they eventually found out about the secret motorcades.

“Reverend,” meanwhile, had to be taken to the hospital “with a severe traumatic brain injury.”

Following the incident, Byrne claims the Secret Service attempted to stop “Reverend” from getting payments. It was only after he threatened to reveal the details of what had happened in court that the agency finally relented.

But the incident had caused many of those assigned to protect Clinton to question whether they were risking their lives for something — or someone — worthwhile.

“Word of what had happened to Reverend spread like wildfire through the Uniformed Division because any UD officer could have been in Reverend’s place,” Byrne wrote.

“And although many would take a bullet for the president, what was the risk for? Were Clinton’s sordid personal affairs worth an officer’s life? Was that the duty we had signed up for, the reason we spent so much time away from our families?”

This is not the first time that Byrne has gone public with claims about the Clintons.

In his 2016, book, titled “Crisis of Character,” the former agent “reveals what he observed of Hillary Clinton’s character and the culture inside the White House while protecting the First Family,” according to the book’s Amazon description.

