Find yourself someone who loves and stands by you the way the Fox network props up celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The British celebrity chef has become synonymous with reality television over roughly the last 20 years thanks in no small part to his television empire — powered by Fox.

And while not every one of his spin-off shows is a success (anyone else remember “The F Word”? Me neither), a large majority of the shows have been a critical part of Fox’s television lineup for some time now.

(It’s also worth pointing out that Ramsay humbly began his television career in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. and skyrocketing to fame.)

One of the more recent entries into Ramsay’s beefy portfolio is the reality show “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (not to be confused with “Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars,” but more on that shortly).

The “Food Stars” series sees Ramsay operate an “Apprentice“-type reality show that takes a more business-centric approach to your standard cooking competition show.

The show boasts: “Ramsay gets down to business with a select group of food and drink industry professionals, as he searches for the next greatest culinary entrepreneur.”

According to a Deadline report, the strong performance of that inaugural season has prompted Fox to pick up a second season of the show — albeit in a brand new locale.

Whereas the first season of the show was filmed in California, the second season — while still featuring American contestants — will take place in Ramsay’s native U.K.

Do you enjoy any Gordon Ramsay shows? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

And that shift in location is a neat full-circle moment for the show.

“Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” is a slight variation of a remarkably similar show that preceded it, which is “Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.”

“Future Food Stars” was a British Gordon Ramsay show that lasted for just two seasons on BBC.

So the show appears to be going back to its roots, despite being American, which could set up a curious future for the show.

Regardless of what does happen to it, it’s not like Ramsay won’t be well-represented on the Fox network.

Here’s a not-that-quick list of the shows Ramsay has on just Fox alone:

“Next Level Chef”

“MasterChef”

“MasterChef Junior”

“Kitchen Nightmares”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Hell’s Kitchen” just finished its 22nd season on Fox in January.

“Next Level Chef” is currently airing on Fox, and is in its third season.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.