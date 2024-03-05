Share
Entertainment

Yet Another Chef Gordon Ramsay Show Gets Renewed, But It's Ditching California This Time

 By Bryan Chai  March 5, 2024 at 7:48am
Share

Find yourself someone who loves and stands by you the way the Fox network props up celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The British celebrity chef has become synonymous with reality television over roughly the last 20 years thanks in no small part to his television empire — powered by Fox.

And while not every one of his spin-off shows is a success (anyone else remember “The F Word”? Me neither), a large majority of the shows have been a critical part of Fox’s television lineup for some time now.

(It’s also worth pointing out that Ramsay humbly began his television career in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. and skyrocketing to fame.)

One of the more recent entries into Ramsay’s beefy portfolio is the reality show “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (not to be confused with “Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars,” but more on that shortly).

Trending:
'Dune: Part Two' Dominates Box Office, Matches 'Oppenheimer' Opening, May End Up 2024's Number One Film

The “Food Stars” series sees Ramsay operate an “Apprentice“-type reality show that takes a more business-centric approach to your standard cooking competition show.

The show boasts: “Ramsay gets down to business with a select group of food and drink industry professionals, as he searches for the next greatest culinary entrepreneur.”

According to a Deadline report, the strong performance of that inaugural season has prompted Fox to pick up a second season of the show — albeit in a brand new locale.

Whereas the first season of the show was filmed in California, the second season — while still featuring American contestants — will take place in Ramsay’s native U.K.

Do you enjoy any Gordon Ramsay shows?

And that shift in location is a neat full-circle moment for the show.

“Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” is a slight variation of a remarkably similar show that preceded it, which is “Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.”

“Future Food Stars” was a British Gordon Ramsay show that lasted for just two seasons on BBC.

So the show appears to be going back to its roots, despite being American, which could set up a curious future for the show.

Regardless of what does happen to it, it’s not like Ramsay won’t be well-represented on the Fox network.

Related:
Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Are a 'Cartel' Engaging in 'Borderline Racketeering': Streaming CEO

Here’s a not-that-quick list of the shows Ramsay has on just Fox alone:

  • “Next Level Chef”
  • “MasterChef”
  • “MasterChef Junior”
  • “Kitchen Nightmares”
  • “Hell’s Kitchen”

“Hell’s Kitchen” just finished its 22nd season on Fox in January.

“Next Level Chef” is currently airing on Fox, and is in its third season.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Yet Another Chef Gordon Ramsay Show Gets Renewed, But It's Ditching California This Time
Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Are a 'Cartel' Engaging in 'Borderline Racketeering': Streaming CEO
Beloved 'Naked Gun' Reboot with Leslie Nielsen Replacement Gets Release Date
Modern Marvel in a Nutshell: Fans More Thrilled About Gay Superhero Couple Than an Actual Plot
New Superman Movie Takes Cue from Christopher Reeve Original with Subtle Title Tweak
See more...

Conversation