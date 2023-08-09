Share
Angus Cloud attends FILA's New Spring/Summer '22 Collections celebration at Pendry West Hollywood in West Hollywood, on March 23, 2022. (Stefanie Keenan - FILA / Getty Images)

Young Actor's Mother Speaks Out on Son's Death: He 'Did Not Intend to End His Life'

 By Jack Davis  August 9, 2023 at 6:26am
Actor Angus Cloud’s death was not a suicide, his mother says, saying the 25-year-old star of HBO’s “Euphoria”  had been upbeat and looking forward to the future during the day he died.

Cloud played the character of Lezco on the Emmy-winning series.  An official police investigation into the cause of death has been launched. As of yet, no official statement on the cause of his death has been released.

Lisa Cloud, Angus’s mother, recently pushed back against rumors.


“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” she wrote on Facebook.

She wrote that “although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

“He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially,” she wrote.

“He did not intend to end his life,” she wrote

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” she wrote.

Cloud’s family announced after Cloud died that he had “intensely struggled” with his father’s death and said in a statement, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

As noted by the BBC, Lisa Cloud told first responders her son possibly overdosed.

Cloud was dead by the time first responders arrived, said Michael Hunt, a representative of the Oakland Fire Department, according to CNN.

Lisa Cloud said whatever took place, her son had no intent to die.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love,” she wrote.

She noted her son had already been living on borrowed time.

“His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love,” she wrote.

Conversation