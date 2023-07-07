The recent death of an actress and model by assisted suicide has gone largely unremarked by establishment and entertainment media, possibly because of the reason she gave in her farewell post on social media.

“The booster jab I received over [a] year ago destroyed my health, my body and my life completely,” Katerina Pavelek wrote in an Instagram post. “There is no other way to end my suffering other than the decision I made.”

The actress explained in the post that “over [the] last 10 days I became severely ill again homebound unable to do much. My body is too weak to fight this illness and I have no more strength so I made decision to end my life at Pegasos association in Switzerland.”

The actress said she was diagnosed with “untreatable chronic neurological illness ME/CFS caused by booster jab on top of having suspected respiratory ALS.”

“This illness made me disabled, unable to work or have social life and unable to enjoy life all together,” she said. “Breathing [has] become more and more painful for me and my lung function has been declining. Thank you for all your friendship and support over last year.”

Pavelek, a native of Slovakia, died June 1 in Liestal, Switzerland, her IMDB profile confirmed. It even added the cause of death in parentheses: Suicide.

But even that one-word explanation is more than the death received on most mainstream entertainment news sites, which, as of Thursday, had not mentioned it at all, although such sites frequently fill their pages with tributes and obituaries of recently deceased performers big and small.

One of the few outlets to note Pavelek’s passing was the celebrity gossip site RadarOnline, which reported she died by assisted suicide “after she was diagnosed with an incurable and chronic neurological illness that she claimed was a result of the COVID-19 booster shot she received last year.”

Pavelek, 41, appeared in the 2018 movie “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” as well as “Default” and “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale,” IMDB reported.

She had also appeared as “Josh’s girlfriend” on a 2016 episode of the Hulu series “The Mindy Project” and as “Gerda Signin – Viking Newsreporter” on a 2015 episode of “Fox Sports Live,” as well as in uncredited appearances in 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and 2023’s “Fool’s Paradise,” according to the site.

“Prior to her death, Pavelek shared that her health had been steadily declining after getting the Johnson Johnson & Johnson booster for work in February 2022,” RadarOnline reported in a separate article about a memorial ceremony Pavelek’s friends recently held for her.

“Today we celebrated the life of Katarina Pavelek,” actor Devlin Wilder of “Johnny Be Gone” wrote in a post, according to the report. “It was a beautiful memorial on the beach sharing stories of her laughter, her boldness, her resilience, and our friendship with her and one another.

“It was great to meet new friends today and build kinship with others. I miss you fiercely Kat. You would have loved this day.”

Former “Pussycat Dolls” singer and dancer Jessica Sutta, who also attributes her recent debilitating disability to her COVID vaccines, said in a March interview with “American Thought Leaders” host Jan Jekielek that she knows many other performers who had suffered adverse effects from the shots, but she said Hollywood “frowns” on performers speaking out about it.

Many stars keep quiet about the issue, she said. “I was kind of angered by the fact that they’re not speaking out, [but] they want to work. They have endorsement deals.”

Sutta said she fully expected her public statements about her suspected vaccine injury to destroy her career. “[I]t’s probably one of the worst things I could ever do,” she said. “It’s very frowned upon still in the industry. People get treated so poorly for speaking their truth.”

