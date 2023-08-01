An actor from a wildly popular HBO series reportedly died of a “possible overdose” on Monday.

The actor, Angus Cloud, 25, played a drug dealer named Fezco in “Euphoria.”

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, Cloud was declared dead at his family home in Oakland, California.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

An official police investigation into the cause of death has been launched. As of yet, no official statement on the matter has been released.

That said, TMZ reported Cloud’s mother saying the cause was a “possible overdose” during a 911 phone call after finding Angus unresponsive.

TMZ was given a statement directly from Cloud’s family.

According to the statement, grief over the recent passing of Cloud’s father may have played a role in his eventual death.

One source with relevant knowledge told TMZ that Cloud had been battling suicidal thoughts since burying his father.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement read.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Per TMZ, in addition to “Euphoria,” the actor also appeared in at least two films, “The Line” and “North Hollywood,” as well as several music videos.

Fans of the actor took to social media to give their thoughts on his passing.

Rip legend you will be heavily missed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RNjWrjAjPL — 🦅Bird.ETH (@BIRDNFT) July 31, 2023

“Rip legend you will be heavily missed,” one Twitter user wrote.

Please, Cancel the Show nothing will be the same without Fez …May his soul rest in peace — JERSEY BOB (@bob_imp1) July 31, 2023

“Please, Cancel the Show nothing will be the same without Fez …May his soul rest in peace,” another wrote.

