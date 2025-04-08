Share
Youth Soccer Coach Charged with Murder After Player Goes Missing - Search for Additional Victims Underway

 By Jack Davis  April 8, 2025 at 10:28am
The soccer coach of a 13-year-old California boy who was found dead last week has been charged with his murder.

The body of Oscar Omar Hernandez was found in a wooded area of Oxnard last week, according to KTLA.

On Monday, Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, 43, was charged with murdering Hernandez.

“No parent should ever have to endure the unimaginable pain and sorrow of learning their child has been murdered,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a news release, according to the Ventura County Star.

“He didn’t need to be treated like an animal. That was my son,” said Gladys Bautista, the victim’s mother, according to KABC-TV.

Police said that when Hernandez disappeared, he was heading to meet Garcia Aquino, according to KTLA.

“The charges allege that Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, on the date of March 28, 2025, murdered Omar Hernandez in Lancaster,” Hochman said, adding that Hernandez died during the “commission or attempted commission of lewd acts with a child.”

Should people convicted of this type of crime face the death penalty?

Garcia Aquino faces a separate sexual assault charge.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the sexual assault charge involved a 16-year-old also coached by Garcia Aquino.

“In February of 2024, Garcia Aquino befriended a Sylmar family who allowed their juvenile son to stay with him at his residence,” Luna said. “The family subsequently filed a criminal report with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station alleging sexual abuse of their child.”

“These cases are tragic, and the Hernandez family, you have our deepest sympathy for a loss that words cannot even begin to describe,” Hochman said, according to ABC.

“Our role, though, is to bring justice to this family and to hold the person responsible for these brutal, heinous, unspeakable, unthinkable acts, hold them accountable and prosecute and punish them to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Luna said authorities are asking any other potential victims to come forward.

“There’s always a fear that there’s more victims, and we want to make sure we account for everybody that’s out there,” he said.

“Please. You need to come forward. We will assist you — whether it’s our department, the Los Angeles Police Department, the LA County District Attorney’s Office — any of us are going to wrap our arms around you and make sure that you get the appropriate services. We guide you the right way and we protect you, as well.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
