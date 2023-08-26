A YouTube personality tried a stunt with a luxury car in a farm field — and it did not end very well.

On Aug. 8, YouTuber Whistlin Diesel posted a video of him and his crew taking a $400,000 Ferrari out to a harvested corn field outside of Waco, Texas, in 116-degree weather.

They then proceeded to drive the car around in the empty field. But soon disaster struck.

As they sped through the field, the dried-out corn stock got caught in the wheels, and eventually, it reacted with the heat from the car, causing a devastating fire to break out.

Within minutes, both the Ferrari and the van they had rented to film the video had gone up in flames. In addition, a large section of the cornfield was also scorched as well.

Fortunately, the fire department showed up just in time to put out the fire before anyone got seriously hurt or killed.

Take a look at the shocking video for yourself. If you watch closely enough, you can see the exact moment that they messed up and the fire began.







As mentioned earlier, the only things destroyed were the two cars and part of the field. While this is still bad, fortunately, no one was killed in the blaze from the car.

But nevertheless, this was an absolutely reckless thing to do, especially with a $400,000 car. If you spend half a million dollars on a car, you need to take good care of it, but now, you have just wasted money.

But a car is just a thing and is replaceable at the end of the day, human life is not. They are lucky that the fire did not spin out of control and hurt either themselves or someone else.

If the fire department had not shown up quickly, the situation could have gone from disastrous to tragic.

This reality is something that we have all been reminded of recently, with the devastating wildfires in Hawaii that destroyed homes and businesses, and left dozens of people dead.

With the Hawaiian fires in the news, you would think that these young men would be more careful driving a hot car through a dry cornfield on a scorching summer’s day.

But it does not seem as if this YouTuber or his crew took much of the risks into account, and now they are paying the price for it.

Let this serve as a warning — think before you try to pull a stunt like this.

These men were lucky, but it easily could have been even worse.

