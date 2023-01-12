Solo Travelers Reveal The Best Things About Vacationing Alone

Solo travelers have revealed the best things about vacationing alone – including eating when and where they want, not having to compromise and taking time to explore.

A study of 2,000 adults found two-thirds have been on a trip on their own, with 37 percent of those preferring it to going away with others.

Making their own decisions came top of the list of perks while feeling free and going to bed when they want, also featured.

Others like not having to put up with annoying habits such as snoring and moaning from fellow travelers, and having no risk of drama or fallings out.

While 39 percent feel vacationing solo allowed them to step outside of their comfort zone and 34 percent claimed they learned a lot about themselves.

It also emerged the top reasons for going it alone were simply for a break (33 percent), and to treat themselves (30 percent).

And 17 percent booked a vacation to reconnect with themselves after a breakup.

Gary Anslow, head of UK and Ireland business at Norwegian Cruise Line, which commissioned the study, said: “We can see from the survey that enjoying the beauty of travel on your own enables a truly authentic experience and provides for self-discovery and growth.

“Plus, meeting fellow solo travelers can even lead to long-lasting friendships.”

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found of the 34 percent who are yet to travel alone, 18 percent would like to.

A cruise (19 percent), a relaxing getaway (28 percent) and a city break (27 percent) score high on their wish lists.

Reasons for wanting to experience a solo trip included treating themselves (43 percent), having a break from reality (38 percent) and proving to themselves and others they can do it (26 percent).

Looking ahead, 31 percent who have traveled solo before have booked another trip alone for 2023.

It also emerged that on average, independent jet-setters have been on four trips alone, with popular destinations including France, (16 percent), Spain (14 percent), and Italy (13 percent).

Outside of Europe they have visited North America (10 percent), Australia (10 percent) and Africa (nine percent).

But many still enjoy being sociable with other vacationers, with 29 percent claiming they’re still good friends with fellow travelers they met on vacation.

Top 40 benefits of solo vacations, according to travelers:

Making your own decisions Doing what you want to do when you want to do it Eating where or what you want Planning your day with no one else to consider Feeling free Having the whole day to do what you want with Taking your time exploring Doing everything you want to do Spending as much or as little money on what you want Not having to go somewhere just because someone else wants to You can be as sociable or as anti-social as you want to be Going to bed when you want Not having to compromise No waiting around for others to get ready / go out for the day Not having to commit to social plans with others No annoying habits to put up with e.g. snoring, moaning about walking far etc Free time to reflect or think Shopping without feeling like your dragging someone else around Stepping outside of your comfort zone Waking up when you want Watching what you want e.g. if having a night in watching TV No drama or fallings out Not having to be somewhere at a certain time Increased self-confidence Being adventurous Meeting new people / fellow solo travelers Being your true self Feeling less stressed than traveling with others Learning to navigate by yourself More cost efficient Not having to share a bathroom Napping when you want Reading without interruptions Only carrying your own bags/belongings Booking onto group tours and meeting others Silence Improving your language skills Ticking things off your bucket list Getting freebies Not having to be someone else’s photographer

