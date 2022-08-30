Share
A male common eland (foreground) and femal are seen in a file photo taken in Tanzania, Africa. (Ken Canning / Getty Images)

Zoo Worker Gored to Death by Massive African Animal; Facility Closed Until Further Notice

 By Jack Davis  August 30, 2022 at 8:34am
A zoo worker was gored to death Sunday by a massive eland — the largest form of antelope in the world.

Details of the incident remained sketchy on Monday, but according to UPI, the incident happened after the zoo was closed for the day.

The website of Sweden’s Oland Zoo and Entertainment Park says it has been closed for the season.

The worker, whose name was not released, was said to be experienced in handling elands, a breed of antelope native to Africa.

The nationality of the worker was not given, according to Sky News, which described the dead handler as being “from overseas.”

Richard Berglund, the zoo’s chief executive, said he had been helping the victim with herding the elands into their stable, according to KXAS-TV.

“It was a friend … we’re all grieving,” Berglund said.

“I myself was involved and it could not have been done in any other way,” Berglund told Swedish media, according to UPI.

“We were going to feed the animals and suddenly it attacked, we have never had any problems with those animals before,” he said.

Berglund said that despite the attack, the eland that killed the handler is still at the zoo and will not be euthanized.

However, he said, the animal might be moved to another zoo.

Police said the incident is being treated as a workplace accident, according to Sky News.

Elands are found in 17 African countries. Males can weigh as much as 2,200 pounds, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

In March, some elands were among a group of animals that wandered away from a pen at the Toronto Zoo due to a failure of a latch, the zoo announced.

At the time, the animals were described as “non-threatening.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
