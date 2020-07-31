1 Marine Dead, 2 Injured, 8 Missing After Accident off CA Coast

An accident involving an amphibious assault vehicle off the coast of southern California has left one Marine dead, two injured and eight missing, the Associated Press reported early Friday.

The accident occurred late Thursday night, and all the Marines involved were part of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the AP reported.

Search and rescue efforts led by the Marines and Navy were underway Friday, the Marines said in a statement.

Those injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are in critical condition, the Marine Corps Times reported.

The group was stationed at Camp Pendleton, according to USA Today.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit’s commanding officer, said in a statement.

“I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search.”

The Expeditionary Force is the Marines’ main war-fighting organization, consisting of ground, air and logistical forces, USA Today reported.

The name of the Marine killed in the vehicle accident Thursday will be released after 24 hours, once his or her family has been notified, according to the Marine Corps Times.

