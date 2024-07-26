Sanctuary County Ignored Detainers on Mexican Gang Member Convicted of Manslaughter

Federal immigration agents say they finally nabbed a previously deported gang member convicted of manslaughter, despite a lack of cooperation from local authorities.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 31-year-old Mexican national Carlos Heriberto Mendoza-Martinez on July 17 in Durham, North Carolina, according to a news release from the agency. Mendoza-Martinez had been convicted of manslaughter in May 2010 and was deported back to Mexico less than two months after an immigration judge ordered him to be removed from the country in May 2013.

Mendoza-Martinez presumably re-entered the U.S. illegally and without detection, as he had further run-ins with local law enforcement years after his deportation, according to ICE.

Durham police arrested Mendoza-Martinez in April 2021 and again in June 2024, charging him both times with domestic violence and assault on a woman, according to the agency. He was allegedly in possession of a handgun in both incidents.

Following both arrests, federal immigration authorities lodged detainer requests for Mendoza-Martinez with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said. However, the sheriff’s office ignored both detainers.

“Martinez is a violent noncitizen offender who has proven to pose a significant threat to the community,” ERO Atlanta acting Field Office Director Kristen Sullivan said in a statement. “We will not let sanctuary policies prevent us from protecting our communities by arresting and removing those who pose an egregious public safety threat.”

Mendoza-Martinez is currently in ICE custody and awaiting prosecution in the Middle District of North Carolina, according to the agency. ICE also noted that he is a documented member of the Norteños Latin Street Gang, drawing into further question why local authorities would not want to cooperate with federal immigration authorities on a dangerous illegal immigrant in their custody.

The Center for Immigration Studies, an organization that advocates for stricter enforcement of immigration laws, lists Durham County as a “sanctuary” jurisdiction, pointing to a 2018 policy enacted by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office that largely limits local authorities from honoring ICE detainers.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

