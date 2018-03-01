The Western Journal

10 Tweets About Billy Graham’s Death That Show Liberal Intolerance

By Jonathan Pincus
March 1, 2018 at 10:16am

The recent passing of American Evangelist Rev. Billy Graham sent shockwaves throughout the world, with many offering their condolences and kind words to the man on social media.

However, some liberals had to make their dislike of Graham known, even in his death, displaying that even a late pastor isn’t safe from the ugly head of the intolerant left.

WARNING: SOME TWEETS BELOW CONTAIN STRONG LANGUAGE.

Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca used the social media platform to offer her not-so-kind words to Graham, telling him to “have fun in hell, b—-.”

In a follow-up tweet, Duca, author of articles such as “This No-bake Unicorn Cheese Cake Looks Absolutely Magical” and “Kim Kardashian Wore a Lip Ring to Her Family Christmas Party,” stated that respect for the dead “only applies to people who weren’t evil pieces of s— while they were living, thanks.”

Dan Arel, author and self-proclaimed anarchist, joined in the hate-parade aimed at the dearly departed Graham, calling his death “good news.”

Did Billy Graham have a positive impact on your life?

While Duca and Arel’s comments seem over the line, they are one of many tweets displaying liberal’s lack of tolerance for Christianity and prominent figures in the faith. A post from former President Barack Obama actually fueled a flurry of intolerant responses from leftists who appeared to have a major dislike for Graham.

“Billy Graham was a humble servant who prayed for so many — and who, with wisdom and grace gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans,” Obama wrote on Feb. 21, much to the chagrin of liberals.

“Delete this,” one Twitter user wrote.

RELATED: Sheriff Israel Claims to Have Recieved 23 Calls About Parkland Shooter… The Truth Is Much Worse

And this was just the tip of the iceberg.

Graham, an evangelical pastor and personal advisor to Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon, passed away on Feb. 21, 2018, at the age of 99, as reported by Fox News.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

