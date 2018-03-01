10 Tweets About Billy Graham’s Death That Show Liberal Intolerance

The recent passing of American Evangelist Rev. Billy Graham sent shockwaves throughout the world, with many offering their condolences and kind words to the man on social media.

However, some liberals had to make their dislike of Graham known, even in his death, displaying that even a late pastor isn’t safe from the ugly head of the intolerant left.

WARNING: SOME TWEETS BELOW CONTAIN STRONG LANGUAGE.

Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca used the social media platform to offer her not-so-kind words to Graham, telling him to “have fun in hell, b—-.”

The big news today is that Billy Graham was still alive this whole time. Anyway, have fun in hell, bitch. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 21, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, Duca, author of articles such as “This No-bake Unicorn Cheese Cake Looks Absolutely Magical” and “Kim Kardashian Wore a Lip Ring to Her Family Christmas Party,” stated that respect for the dead “only applies to people who weren’t evil pieces of s— while they were living, thanks.”

"Respecting the dead" only applies to people who weren't evil pieces of shit while they were living, thanks. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 21, 2018

Dan Arel, author and self-proclaimed anarchist, joined in the hate-parade aimed at the dearly departed Graham, calling his death “good news.”

finally some good news https://t.co/h13djuUgUS — Dan Arel (@danarel) February 21, 2018

While Duca and Arel’s comments seem over the line, they are one of many tweets displaying liberal’s lack of tolerance for Christianity and prominent figures in the faith. A post from former President Barack Obama actually fueled a flurry of intolerant responses from leftists who appeared to have a major dislike for Graham.

“Billy Graham was a humble servant who prayed for so many — and who, with wisdom and grace gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans,” Obama wrote on Feb. 21, much to the chagrin of liberals.

Billy Graham was a humble servant who prayed for so many – and who, with wisdom and grace, gave hope and guidance to generations of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2018

“Delete this,” one Twitter user wrote.

Delete this. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) February 21, 2018

And this was just the tip of the iceberg.

You're very lenient. Hopefully his bigotry dies with his son. 🖖 — Raven Valkyrie (@raven_valkyrie) February 21, 2018

Delusional are mr Obama ? He prayed alright. He preyed on poor, weak minded, and simple souls. He is essentially Jim Jones without the mass murder. How can u praise a turd like Billy Graham? 😂 — Just Lou (@kidlou76) February 21, 2018

Graham was a monster and generations of LGBT kids in religious households suffered because of him. This tweet was gtotesque. ☹️ — Jason Pace (@emillespoonhead) February 21, 2018

bad post my dude. — death stench bowels (@secondratesaint) February 21, 2018

Ummm no. — Guy Borgford (@gborgford) February 21, 2018

well, now we're reminded that Barack Obama is still a politician. this, to disregard all the awful qualities of the Graham family, is no better than the thoughts and prayers politicians put out. — Michael 🏳️‍🌈🌳🌍🌠 (@michaelalanx) February 21, 2018

Graham, an evangelical pastor and personal advisor to Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon, passed away on Feb. 21, 2018, at the age of 99, as reported by Fox News.

