Over 100 Republican lawmakers on Thursday called on the Food and Drug Administration to preserve restrictions on abortion pills that the Biden administration plans to lift.

Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Ohio Rep. Bob Latta led the lawmakers in sending a letter to acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock highlighting the plans to allow the abortifacient drug mifepristone to be delivered by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The FDA should not remove or weaken the existing [risk evaluation and mitigation strategy] on mifepristone when the insufficient data available suggests that mifepristone endangers women’s health,” the letter said.

“Requests to remove the in-person requirements for chemical abortion look the other way on women’s health and scientific data for the sake of advancing a political agenda.”

“Allowing this drug to be available without medical supervision will have dire consequences for women and children,” the letter added.

TRENDING: Abby Johnson: Kamala's Avoiding the Border for the Same Reason She's Pro-Choice - She Doesn't Care About Life

Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser praised the lawmakers for their efforts in a statement, warning that “the FDA’s decision to abandon safety regulations for abortion drugs is purely political, and prioritizes abortion industry profits over the health and safety of women.”

We are thankful to @SenHydeSmith, Rep. @boblatta, & our #ProLife allies in Congress for raising alarm bells surrounding the Biden-Harris admin’s continued exploitation of the COVID-19 pandemic to benefit the abortion lobby. —@marjoriesba https://t.co/4dSr69HgiM — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) April 23, 2021

The Trump administration had prevented abortion drugs from being dispensed by mail during the pandemic, a policy the Supreme Court upheld in January.

Do you think abortion pills should be delivered by mail? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (12 Votes)

But last week, Woodcock said sending the drugs by mail would not increase risks for women and would protect those who want them from COVID-19.

The FDA’s website was updated on April 13 to note that mifepristone may be dispensed “either by or under the supervision of a certified prescriber, or through a mail-order pharmacy when such dispensing is done under the supervision of a certified prescriber.”

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.