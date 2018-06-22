SECTIONS
Crime
Print

11 MS-13 Gang Members Charged in the Brutal Slaying of 2 Virginian Teens

By Rebekah Baker
June 22, 2018 at 2:12pm

Print

Eleven MS-13 gang members have been charged with the 2016 kidnapping and murder of two teenage boys whose bodies were found in a Fairfax County, Virginia, park last year.

The boys went missing within weeks of the other between August and September of 2016.

According to an indictment unsealed Friday, prosecutors said the gang members first lured Edvin Escobar Mendez, 17, to his death because they suspected he was working with a rival gang.

They then killed 14-year-old Sergio Arita Trimino who they believed was cooperating with authorities, the federal indictment states.

“Sergio’s mother, Karla Triminio, told News4 that one night in September he walked to a dumpster outside their apartment to throw out the trash,” WRC reported.

TRENDING: McCabe Pleads 5th While Comey and Lynch Don’t Even Come to Senate Hearing

“He never came back,” his mother said.

Edvin and Sergio’s bodies were found buried in the park in March 2017, after they had gone missing in late 2016.

All eleven suspects in the kidnapping and murder case are from El Salvador, according to court documents.

Do you think the U.S. needs to be tougher on MS-13?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Ten of the men are illegal immigrants, and one has a green card.

“All 11 defendants face conspiracy to kidnap charges. One member, Oscar Contreras Aguilar, 20, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering. If convicted, each defendant could face a maximum sentence of life in prison,” the Washington Examiner reported.

One of the suspects is believed to have fled the country, but the rest are in custody.

The names of those charged are are Elmer Zelaya Martinez, 27, Erick Palacios Ruiz, 20, Ronald Herrera Contreras, 20, Josue Vigil Mejia, 21, Henry Zelaya Martinez, 24, Oscar Contreras Aguilar, 20, Yonathan Melgar Martinez, 21, Pablo Miguel Barrera Velasco, 20, Anderson Villatoro, 21, Francisco Avila Avalos, 20 and Fredys Baires Abarca, 20.

RELATED: Suspected Smuggling Event Leaves at Least 5 Dead After 100-mph Chase

Each suspect faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: crime, Illegal Immigration

By: Rebekah Baker on June 22, 2018 at 2:12pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Melania Trump calls the Secret Service after Peter Fonda threatens her son.

Melania Calls Secret Service After Peter Fonda Threatens To ‘Rip Barron’ From Her Arms

The Western Journal

Peter Strzok

Breaking: Peter Strzok Escorted Out of FBI Building After Anti-Trump Text Messages Surface

Rebekah Baker

Trump speaking at Minnesota rally

ABC News Tweets Misleading Trump Quote Day After Putting False Graphic on TV

Angela Box

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Mueller testified on the oversight of the FBI.

Angela Box: The Deep State Can’t Hide Its Lying Eyes

Jack Davis

Sanders Calls Out CNN During Briefing for ‘False’ Accusations

Jack Davis

Melania Trump gets into car wearing "I don't really care" jacket

Trump Explains Meaning of Melania’s Controversial ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

Chris Agee

LatinAmerican teen at the southern border of Mexico.

Flashback: Obama Administration Placed Central American Children with Human Traffickers

Jack Davis

ICE agents arrest illegal immigrant in California

Occupy Wall Street: If You Encounter an ICE Agent, Put a Knife In His Chest

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.