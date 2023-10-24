11-Year-Old Boy Made Grand Marshal of Debauched Orlando 'Pride' Parade

For most parents throughout human history, parading a child with sexual confusion in public would have been unthinkable.

Making that child the grand marshal of a parade celebrating sexual confusion wouldn’t even be on the radar.

But in the United States of America in 2023, it’s just another day in the disturbing trend of gay and trans sexuality activists obsessing on children.

As the Orlando Sentinel reported Saturday, the parents in this case are Dennis and Jaime Jara, the mother and father of an 11-year-old boy named Dempsey — who has apparently spent most of his life thinking he’s a girl.

And the parade was Saturday’s “Come Out with Pride” event in downtown Orlando, Florida.

Tricked out in a princess dress, young Dempsey appeared in front of thousands of complete strangers — many of whom, judging by the photos, were wearing the debauched garb of fetishistic costumes. And he discussed his sexuality.

“Being transgender is not about a choice,” Dempsey said, according to the Sentinel. “It’s about being true to myself. It’s about embracing who I am even when the world tries to tell me otherwise. It’s about standing tall in my identity even when it’s really hard.”

Sure, this 11-year-old knows all about being “true” to himself, being as he’s been allowed to believe a lie (or presumably believe it) for as long as he’s been alive.

Heck, it was his parents who made that possible.

“She’s just always gravitated toward girl things, girls’ toys. We didn’t have any of that stuff at home. She has two older brothers,” Jaime Jara told the Sentinel, using a feminine pronoun for a masculine child.

“She’d say, ‘I’m a girl in my heart and my brain.’ She’s been on this journey since she was 5 and she’s living her best life.”

Given that environment, it’s entirely possible that Dempsey thinks “being transgender is not about choice.” Kids his age are only a few years past believing in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy, leprechauns and pots of gold at the end of rainbows. (It’s not an accident that Saturday morning kids’ cartoons are an institution of American life.)

There’s a reason the law doesn’t hold children responsible for their ignorance of life — they’re children.

Adults are a different matter entirely. How parents deal with their children’s delusions is a matter for the parents to decide, as a rule.

No outsider is in a position to pass a public judgment on the internal workings of a family — assuming no laws are being broken.

But when it comes to an astoundingly public event, such as introducing a boy in a princess dress to a sexually charged crowd — a crowd that exists on a given day solely for the purpose of celebrating sexual gratification — it’s different. A man who put a prepubescent daughter on display like that in front of a crowd of raucous men would deserve to be horsewhipped.

Outsiders have every right to judge that — and in many cases, the judgment was justifiably damning.

“This is child abuse” puts it pretty well, in fact.

This is child abuse This child has horrible adults in their life. They are manipulating this poor kid into a lifetime of mental, physical, and social problems all to serve the whim of some sick adult that had power over this child’s life. Children are not born in the wrong… pic.twitter.com/OE7jsuyWmc — Ty’s Tough Talk (@toughtalkty) October 23, 2023

But there were other ways of phrasing it, more or less the same idea:

Eleven-year-old boy whose parents parade as a girl, Dempsey Jara, is the youngest grand marshal in the history of Orlando’s Come Out With Pride parade. All this madness based of an un-elaborate lie, the transradical lie. https://t.co/lrqI4Ejlc5 — Eddie Tarazona (@EddieTarazonaFL) October 22, 2023

So a male child who has been groomed by his parents to think he’s a girl. Time for CPS to step in — Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez (@mmus13_) October 22, 2023

Groomers abuse 11 year old boy and put him on full display in drag under guise of “pride”. Pedophilia be damned. Fixed your headline @orlandosentinel 🗑️🗑️🗑️ — Michael🇺🇸 (@FLMikeonRight) October 22, 2023

What’s most disturbing about the Orlando story is that it represents an open step toward the sexualization of children, which is becoming almost common for the contemporary left.

Progressives push pornography in schools, promote drag queen shows for kids and even use child pornography allusions in mainstream retail markets as well as high-end sales campaigns.

It will come as no surprise to anyone who follows the news that Jaime Jara is a teacher — rarely has a profession so prostituted itself to politics as the supposed “education” establishment of the United States. (Dedicating special circles of hell is above the pay grade of mortal humans, but if it weren’t, teachers unions wouldn’t be a bad place to start.)

It will probably also come as little surprise that this isn’t young Dempsey’s first appearance in the limelight as a poster child of sexual dysfunction (progressives don’t call it that).

He’s been featured on HBO’s drag queen show “We’re Here.”

Last year, he was pimped out as a prop for U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s visit to Florida to lecture the Sunshine State on its backwardness.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Cardona was in Orlando to criticize a Florida law regarding boys competing on girls’ sports teams and a then-new law to protect children in the youngest grades — the grades Dempsey just recently completed — from sexually inappropriate material.

That legislation was roundly attacked nationally by the same side of American politics that thinks it’s perfectly acceptable to take advantage of the sexual confusion of a child.

It’s despised by the kind of adults who would put their own offspring on display in front of strangers dressed in what in children’s minds might be harmless fantasy outfits but can become depraved sexual cosplay in the adult world.

It’s the kind of trafficking that would make the most grasping stage-mother blush.

But that was the world on display in Orlando on Saturday. And it’s beyond disgrace.

