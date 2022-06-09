Share
Commentary

If GOP Lawmaker Is Successful, Parents Will Be Thrown in Jail if They Take Kids to Drag Shows

 By Lexie Purdy  June 9, 2022 at 4:02pm
This past weekend, a Dallas, Texas, gay bar held a drag event where scantily clad transvestites strutted and danced as onlookers handed them cash.

Once footage of the event hit social media, it was met with great uproar. Why? Children and infants were in attendance.

Conservatives and Republicans are calling for a formal ban on children attending drag shows in response. Rightfully so.

The event was held at the Mr. Miister gay nightclub last Saturday. Parents were encouraged to bring their kids for a morning drag show.

The event featured children dancing along with the transvestites in front of a pink neon sign that read “It’s not gonna lick itself.” The kids can also be seen on video giving dollar bills to the drag queens.

WARNING: The following quotes and social media posts contain language some may find disturbing.

Outside, many people arrived to protest the event. “I only have one question, why do you want to put an axe-wound in between your son’s legs?” John Doyle, a protester holding a bullhorn, said. Great question.

A woman can be heard responding, “We’ve got kids here, please go away.”

“That’s the point!” the protesters, justifiably, responded.

“‘Drag Your Kid to Pride’ was the most evil event I have ever seen in my entire life…We as a society need to stand up and stop the sexualization of our children now before its too late!” one protester, identified as Alex Stein, said.

Evil, indeed.

It wasn’t just protesters outside of the event who were appalled, but also individuals on social media who found out about the drag show.

Some individuals have even said they want such events to be banned.

“Republicans should criminalize child drag shows for two reasons: 1) It’s child abuse. And 2) It will force Democrats to defend them.”

One elected official is already taking action.

Bryan Slaton, a Texas GOP House Representative, has announced that he will be filing legislation that protects kids from “drag shows and other inappropriate displays as soon as the next legislative session begins.”

What occurred in Dallas, Texas, is not uncommon. Throughout the past few years, “Drag Queen Story Hour” and similar events have become the norm.

Democrats are even trying to push this propaganda through legislation; forcing their wicked lifestyle on children by government action.

In response to Slaton’s intent to file legislation against drag shows, California Democrat Sen. Scott Wiener – who wrote a bill that reduced criminal penalties for knowingly spreading HIV a few years ago – tweeted “This guy just gave me a bill idea: Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.”

New York City is already implementing legislation similar to Wiener’s proposal; funding a drag group with tax dollars to go around public schools doing “drag queen story time” and teaching kids how to apply drag makeup.

Many conservatives are sounding the alarm. As one protester at the Dallas event stated, “You people are the symptom of a dying society and you know it.”

What an absolutely correct statement.

Lexie Purdy
Lexie Purdy is an Editorial Intern at The Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Government with an Emphasis in Legal Studies at Grand Canyon University.




