Fourteen House Democrats joined the chamber’s Republicans on Wednesday to pass a resolution demanding that President Joe Biden “end his administration’s open-borders policies.”

The resolution passed 225-187, according to The Hill.

Democratic Reps. Colin Allred, Henry Cuellar, and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Angie Craig of Minnesota, Don Davis and Wiley Nickel of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Greg Landsman of Ohio, Susie Lee of Nevada, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Mary Peltola of Alaska, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Eric Sorensen of Illinois voted with Republicans.

Gut wrenching report. “The weekly revenue for illicit human smuggling in… the Del Rio Sector alone, is in excess of $30 million a week.” This border crisis is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced as a nation. https://t.co/ys9sDV6ytC — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 16, 2024

“Most of us understand that nations need borders, those borders should be secured, and we should enforce the immigration laws on the books. Most of us also understand that those seeking entry to our country deserve an orderly and predictable immigration process. Right now we have problems on both fronts,” Golden said.

“Illegal immigration threatens our national security and undermines American jobs. It’s time for Congress and the Biden administration to come together and pass legislation to meaningfully address issues at the border. It should be a top priority in Washington, just like it is in most of America.”

The resolution comes as leaders of the House and Senate are in talks with the White House about border security issues Republicans want included as part of the Biden White House proposal to ship aid to Israel and Ukraine.

Republican Rep. Nathaniel Moran of Texas said in that context, the resolution was significant, according to Fox News.

“It shows that we’re in lockstep together to make sure that the president has a clear, unified message from the House Republicans and the Senate has a clear, unified message from the House Republicans, that says border security is of utmost consequence for this nation and its national security,” he said.

The House just passed H. Res. 957, denouncing the Biden Administration’s disastrous open border policies. Under President Trump, we had a 45-year low of illegal immigration and now we have historic highs. President Biden and his Admin must be condemned for causing this… — Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) January 17, 2024

He said the resolution seeks to sound an “alarm to the Democrats and the American public to say we really do have a crisis.”

The resolution noted that “the United States is in the midst of the worst border security crisis in the Nation’s history.”

❌ 10 Million illegal border crossings ❌ 1.9 Million known gotaways ❌ 300 Americans dead every single day from Chinese-made, Mexican cartel imported fentanyl We have a crisis at our Southern border. Numbers don’t lie, but Democrats do. pic.twitter.com/ShZRALyLQW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 17, 2024

The resolution said that “the Biden administration created the illegal alien crisis at the southwest border by terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols, halting border wall construction, abusing parole authority, mass releasing millions of illegal aliens into the country, and implementing policies that incentivize illegal immigration, among other actions.”

The resolution “denounces the Biden administration’s open- borders policies” and “condemns the national security and public safety crisis that President Joe Biden, ‘Border Czar’ Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and other Biden administration officials have created along the southwest border.”

The resolution also “urges President Biden to end his administration’s open-borders policies.”

