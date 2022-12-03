Parler Share
140 MPH Police Chase Caught on Live TV - Dramatic Ending Comes When Suspect's 3 Carjacking Attempts Go Wrong

 By Richard Moorhead  December 3, 2022 at 12:29pm
California police apprehended a suspect on Thursday after a dramatic pursuit in which he seemingly tried to carjack three vehicles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began chasing the man, who was allegedly armed, after he entered a car in downtown LA and drove away from them, according to CBS News.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit after the man drove onto Interstate 10, later traveling on California 60 at speeds of up to 140 miles an hour in a bid to evade arrest.

“This is where it could really get dangerous for the public,” a KCBS-TV journalist warned as he watched the suspect drive off the highway and onto a municipal street at 80 mph.

In a shocking twist, the suspect appeared to try to carjack three vehicles after ditching the first car.

A KCBS news helicopter caught the suspect’s attempts at further evasion as a police chopper illuminated his every move.

“This is a desperate, desperate person,” another KCBS journalist said. “They’ve got to stop this guy.”

Another angle of the suspect’s actions showed him hanging on to the open window of a fleeing vehicle in an apparent bid to seize control of it.

Cops finally cornered the suspect shortly after his alleged attempts at carjacking failed.

The man came to a stop and raised his hands before officers brought him to the ground.

The LAPD said on Twitter that a weapon was recovered from the suspect.

The suspect had not been publicly identified as of Saturday afternoon.

It’s not known what criminal charges he may be facing in the aftermath of the high-speed pursuit.

Richard Moorhead
