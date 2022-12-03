140 MPH Police Chase Caught on Live TV - Dramatic Ending Comes When Suspect's 3 Carjacking Attempts Go Wrong

California police apprehended a suspect on Thursday after a dramatic pursuit in which he seemingly tried to carjack three vehicles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began chasing the man, who was allegedly armed, after he entered a car in downtown LA and drove away from them, according to CBS News.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit after the man drove onto Interstate 10, later traveling on California 60 at speeds of up to 140 miles an hour in a bid to evade arrest.

“This is where it could really get dangerous for the public,” a KCBS-TV journalist warned as he watched the suspect drive off the highway and onto a municipal street at 80 mph.

In a shocking twist, the suspect appeared to try to carjack three vehicles after ditching the first car.

A KCBS news helicopter caught the suspect’s attempts at further evasion as a police chopper illuminated his every move.

Wild ending to a pursuit last night of an armed man with speeds reaching over 120 mph on LA area freeways. Suspect ditches car and attempts to carjack 3 people on live TV, taken down by CHP shortly after. @cbsla pic.twitter.com/AgYz8DkxFY — STREET PEOPLE OF LOS ANGELES (@streetpeopleLA) December 2, 2022

“This is a desperate, desperate person,” another KCBS journalist said. “They’ve got to stop this guy.”

Another angle of the suspect’s actions showed him hanging on to the open window of a fleeing vehicle in an apparent bid to seize control of it.

Wild! A man led authorities on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County before he apparently tried to carjack passing drivers in a desperate attempt to escape capture. 🚓🚨 https://t.co/Y2FVKKcfUK pic.twitter.com/1dm9sGX3jp — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 2, 2022

Cops finally cornered the suspect shortly after his alleged attempts at carjacking failed.

The man came to a stop and raised his hands before officers brought him to the ground.

The LAPD said on Twitter that a weapon was recovered from the suspect.

Central Area can confirm that earlier tonight officers were on patrol and observed a man with a gun in DTLA. Ofcrs tried to detain susp when he ran and entered a vehicle resulting in a vehicle pursuit. Susp is in custody. Weapon was recovered. Thank you CHP for the assist. https://t.co/iZNxAp3CvE — LAPD Central Area (@LAPDCentralArea) December 2, 2022

The suspect had not been publicly identified as of Saturday afternoon.

It’s not known what criminal charges he may be facing in the aftermath of the high-speed pursuit.

