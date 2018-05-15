16 GOP Senators Call on Colleagues To Stay Through Summer and ‘Get Our Work Done’

Sixteen GOP senators are calling for the Senate’s August recess to be canceled and for the Senate to remain in session on Mondays, Fridays and through weekends, in order to confront Democrats’ delaying tactics.

For too long Democrats have been obstructing a long list of presidential nominations and spending bills, the senators say.

“This is the only (job) that you can neglect some of your most basic duties and then take a month-long vacation,” said Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. “We should be working nights, weekends, and August, and any other state work period to pass appropriations bills and get our work done in a timely manner.”

The group of senators is led by Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

“We offered our support for anything that leadership felt we needed to do to accomplish two goals: To speed up the nominations process and keep the government funded by the end of the year,” Perdue told reporters Tuesday.

“This is nothing more than trying to make our government work again,” he added.

The group also sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisting he take action.

“We want to offer our full support to expedite floor consideration, even if we must work nights and weekends and forgo the August recess to get it done,” the letter to McConnell read, noting the need to pass 12 appropriations bills in 12 weeks.

Do you think the Senate's August recess should be canceled if they don't get their work done? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“That alone is an impossible task,” they said. “When combined w/ the crucial need to confirm more nominees, it is clear we do not have enough time.

“Many of us encouraged cancelling August recess last year to meet our legislative goals. As a result, the Senate confirmed 77 nominations with no floor debate, a significant concession from the minority party. Our diligence was rewarded with reason, and it can happen again,” the letter added.

President Donald Trump has also urged the Senate to remain in session, writing on Twitter that the “Senate should get funding done before the August break, or NOT GO HOME.”

“Also waiting for approval of almost 300 nominations, worst in history,” he added.

The Senate should get funding done before the August break, or NOT GO HOME. Wall and Border Security should be included. Also waiting for approval of almost 300 nominations, worst in history. Democrats are doing everything possible to obstruct, all they know how to do. STAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2018

RELATED: College Faculties Are Lacking Republican Voices

Around 270 Trump nominees are still waiting to be confirmed because of Democrat obstruction.

“In 16 months in office, Democratic senators have led 89 filibuster votes on nominees compared to just 32 Senate filibusters of presidential nominees over the course of the Obama, George W. Bush, and Clinton administrations combined,” The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“At the rate we are going, it would take a decade for this administration to be fully staffed,” said Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

According to the Beacon, besides Perdue, Ernst, and Lee, the other senators who signed the latest letter to McConnell include: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Ted Cruz of Texas, Steve Daines of Montana, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Dean Heller of Nevada, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.