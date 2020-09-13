SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

16-Year-Olds May Soon Be Allowed To Vote in this Major US City

A young woman prepares to vote in the stock image above.vesperstock / ShutterstockA young woman prepares to vote in the stock image above. (vesperstock / Shutterstock)

By Jack Davis
Published September 13, 2020 at 10:44am
P Share Print

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home turf will decide this fall whether it will allow 16-year-olds to vote in local elections.

San Francisco residents rejected a similar measure in 2016, but organizers of the initiative are hoping for success this time around.

“I really think that Vote 16 will help youth of color in San Francisco establish the habit of voting at an earlier age, and really provide them with the support and the resources that they need to continue building on that habit as they grow older,” 18-year-old Crystal Chan, who is part of Vote 16 SF, which pushed for the measure to be on November’s ballot, told NBC News.

If the measure passes, San Francisco would become the first major U.S. city to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections.

Voting at 16 is supported by Pelosi, who represents the city.

TRENDING: CNN Hosts Lemon and Cuomo Launch Into Unhinged Rant Against Poor White People

“I think it’s really important to capture kids when they’re in high school, when they’re interested in all of this, when they’re learning about government, to be able to vote,” she said in 2019.

One of Vote 16’s leaders said the sooner people begin voting, the better it is for democracy.

“Research is clear on this, that voting is a habit. And 16 is a better time than 18 to establish that habit,” Brandon Klugman, Vote 16’s campaign manager, told NBC.

“Our motivation here first and foremost is to make sure that we put new voters in a position to establish that habit in the first election they’re eligible for, and then to continue participating throughout their lives which is good for democracy on every level,” he said.

Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

But Republican activist Nate Hochman, a college senior, said too few 16-year-olds understand “exactly what good governance looks like.”

“Sixteen-year-olds — they’re sophomores, juniors in high school like they’re deeply impressionable. They’re largely interested in learning what, you know, their friends are doing and appearing to be cool,” said Hochman, who attends Colorado College.

“And they’re not capable of making completely rational decisions about voting,” he told NBC.

Klugman, however, said that teens should have a voice in decisions that affect them.

“We’ve seen the concrete effects that local policy decisions make on the lives of young people really more clearly than ever as school boards and local officials figure out how they’re gonna reopen schools … how they’re going to make sure that young people have access to remote learning and the achievement gap doesn’t widen,” he said.

RELATED: Secretaries of State Issue Warning About When Results of the Election Will Be Determined

Many on Twitter said they think lowering the voting age would be a mistake:

Last year, Congress rejected a proposal from Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts to lower the voting age to 16 for federal elections, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I’m of the opinion that we shouldn’t arbitrarily lower the voting age just because right now, I believe Democrats think they’ll gain more votes,” Republican Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois said at the time.

“I believe it will institutionalize a Democrat majority here in this House of Representatives.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







16-Year-Olds May Soon Be Allowed To Vote in this Major US City
'Untraceable': Half of 2019 Donations to Dem Fundraising Platform Reportedly Came from 'Unemployed' Donors
Florida Supreme Court Blocks Gov. DeSantis' Pick To Fill Vacancy
Canadian Flight Canceled Because Toddler Allegedly Would Not Wear Mask
19 Families Pool Resources, Buy Up 97 Acres To Create New City for Black People
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×