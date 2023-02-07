'1923' TV Show Pays Tribute to 32-Year-Old Production Supervisor Who Died Suddenly

The cast and crew of the television show “1923” are mourning the loss of a production supervisor who worked on the show.

Derek Chavez, 32, died in January, according to an IMDb biography.

Sunday’s episode of the show was dedicated in his memory, with a message indicating as such after the final shot, according to Business Insider: “In memory of Derek Chavez.”

Chavez is credited as a production supervisor for the show’s first season, which finishes airing this year.

Kristen Chavez mourned the untimely death of her husband in the Facebook post honoring his life.

“He was my rock,” Chavez’s widow said of him.

“I don’t have answers right now. I don’t think I can even wrap my head around what is going on. But what I do know, is he is not coming back. And I am lost, and we are broken.”

“Please keep our family in your prayers. We will need them now more than ever.”

An obituary for the deceased breaks down his career in the film industry, as well as his love for his family.

“He absolutely gave his all to anyone he met and loved to mentor and promote people within the industry.”

“Derek’s greatest accomplishment was his capacity to love. He loved deeply with his whole heart, whether it was his wife and children, parents, family, friends, or coworkers.”

“His loss is immeasurable for those who love him,” the obituary said of the husband and father.

The show “1923” — itself a prequel to the western “Yellowstone” — depicts the experiences of a ranching family in Montana during the Great Depression.

The cast and crew of the show have created a GoFundMe fundraiser for Chavez’s family.

The initiative had raised nearly $80,000 as of Monday night.

The New Mexico native worked on a variety of TV and film productions in his career, according to his IMDb biography.

Some of Derek Chavez’s credits include “Lone Survivor” and “12 Strong.”

The television veteran was also a production supervisor on “1883,” another Yellowstone spin-off show.

The cause of Chavez’s death isn’t clear.

“Know that he was home surrounded with his girls,” Kristen Chavez said of her husband’s passing in her Facebook post.

Derek Chavez is survived by two daughters, Ava and Emmy, as well as his wife, according to his obituary.

His funeral service was on Jan. 28 at Tramway Community Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

