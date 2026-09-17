Trump Shares Bombshell 12:34 A.M. Warning

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In the early hours of Monday, Aug. 24, President Donald Trump shared a cryptic warning with his followers.

The source of this video is Jim Rickards, who spent 40 years advising four U.S. presidents, the CIA, and the Pentagon. In it, he names a single date this fall when he believes four separate crises will collide — and lays out what he’s already done with his own money to prepare.

This is a highly sensitive briefing from one of the most connected men in Washington. Full disclosure is advised. And it may upset certain audiences. To watch it free of charge, click here:

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