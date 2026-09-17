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In the early hours of Monday, Aug. 24, President Donald Trump shared this cryptic warning with his followers.
In the early hours of Monday, Aug. 24, President Donald Trump shared this cryptic warning with his followers. (Paradigm Press)

Trump Shares Bombshell 12:34 A.M. Warning

 By Sponsored Content  September 17, 2026 at 6:00am
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In the early hours of Monday, Aug. 24, President Donald Trump shared a cryptic warning with his followers.

The source of this video is Jim Rickards, who spent 40 years advising four U.S. presidents, the CIA, and the Pentagon. In it, he names a single date this fall when he believes four separate crises will collide — and lays out what he’s already done with his own money to prepare.

This is a highly sensitive briefing from one of the most connected men in Washington. Full disclosure is advised. And it may upset certain audiences. To watch it free of charge, click here:

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