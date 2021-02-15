2 Armed People Arrested Outside White House

A man with a BB gun and a woman carrying a pistol without a license were arrested outside the White House on Saturday attempting to deliver a letter to President Joe Biden, WTOP-TV reported Monday.

One of the suspects approached an officer dressed in plain clothes and told him that the pair wanted to meet and “deliver a letter” to Biden, a U.S. Secret Service representative said, according to the station.

The man told the officer that he was armed, and the woman said there was another weapon in a nearby vehicle, according to the report.

Both the man and woman were arrested, and the weapons and vehicle were secured by law enforcement, WTOP reported.

The man was in possession of a BB gun and the woman was charged with carrying a firearm, specifically a pistol, without a license, according to WTOP.

Both the firearm and the ammunition in possession of the woman were unregistered.

No injuries were reported, and the names of the man and woman were not released, according to WTOP.

The pair’s motives have not yet been disclosed.

The Biden administration announced a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin last month in response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the potential for domestic extremists to carry out violent attacks, the Daily Caller reported.

The Secret Service did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

