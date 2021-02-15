Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

2 Armed People Arrested Outside White House

The White House in Washington is seen Jan. 19.Eric Thayer / Getty ImagesA man and a woman were arrested outside the White House in Washington on Saturday, according to a report. (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published February 15, 2021 at 12:29pm
Mewe Share P Share

A man with a BB gun and a woman carrying a pistol without a license were arrested outside the White House on Saturday attempting to deliver a letter to President Joe Biden, WTOP-TV reported Monday.

One of the suspects approached an officer dressed in plain clothes and told him that the pair wanted to meet and “deliver a letter” to Biden, a U.S. Secret Service representative said, according to the station.

The man told the officer that he was armed, and the woman said there was another weapon in a nearby vehicle, according to the report.

Both the man and woman were arrested, and the weapons and vehicle were secured by law enforcement, WTOP reported.

TRENDING: Is the Dakota Access Pipeline Next? Experts Reveal What Will Happen to Food Prices if Biden Shuts Down This Pipeline

The man was in possession of a BB gun and the woman was charged with carrying a firearm, specifically a pistol, without a license, according to WTOP.

Both the firearm and the ammunition in possession of the woman were unregistered.

No injuries were reported, and the names of the man and woman were not released, according to WTOP.

The pair’s motives have not yet been disclosed.

The Biden administration announced a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin last month in response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the potential for domestic extremists to carry out violent attacks, the Daily Caller reported.

The Secret Service did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







2 Armed People Arrested Outside White House
WHO Scientist Says China Kept COVID Data from Team Investigating Virus Origins
Lib Writer Compares Journalists Bashing Trump to Soldiers Storming Omaha Beach
Kennedy Family Member Kicked Off Instagram for Questioning COVID Vaccines
DOJ: Florida Fraud Amassed Millions in Phony PPP Loans to Buy a Lamborghini, Jewelry
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×