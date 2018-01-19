2 Former School Employees Sentenced for Sex Crimes with 13- and 15-Year-Old Boys

The sentences were handed down recently in two cases involving former school employees convicted of sex crimes with teenagers.

Thirty-two year old Amanda Nasser — who used to work as a sign language interpreter for a student attending Louisa County High School in Virginia — was sentenced last week to 90 years in prison, though all but seven years of that sentence was suspended.

Nasser was convicted in July 2017 of 18 criminal charges after admitting to sexual activity with a 15-year-old student.

The charges included “four counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial relationship and 14 counts of computer solicitation of a minor,” according to KTRE.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said in September 2016 that Nasser had exchanged sexually explicit text messages with a high school freshman, at one point even suggesting she should become friends with the boy’s mother so she could see him outside of school.

Moreover, “She admitted to having sexual intercourse with him on four separate occasions,” police said.

Following Nasser’s sentencing, prosecutors noted the “tragedy” of the situation, and said the convictions show that such “predatory behavior” has consequences.

“Ms. Nasser abandoned her duties at the school to prey on a young boy whom she met when she was employed as a sign language interpreter at the local high school. These convictions send a clear message that such predatory behavior will be met with swift and severe repercussions,” Rusty E. McGuire, the attorney for the Louisa Commonwealth, said in a statement.

“The victim in this case will be forever scarred by Ms. Nasser’s conduct,” said assistant commonwealth attorney Joshua C. Loren, according to WTTG.

“His family has been victimized by her actions and Ms. Nasser’s own children will spend the next seven years without a mother. This case is a tragedy of Ms. Nasser’s making.”

The other convicted sex criminal to be sentenced recently — former student teacher Trisha Anderson Rogers — will spend eight months in prison, in addition to registering as a sex offender and paying at least $600 in court fees.

Rogers, 47, was convicted earlier this month of soliciting sex from a 13-year-old male student. The crimes took place between February and May of 2016, when she was training to be a teacher at Murray Middle School in North Carolina.

Rogers had also served as a substitute teacher.

She was arrested in July 2016 after school officials learned she used her cell phone to try and set up a meeting with the underage student for an “unlawful sex act,” according to her arrest warrant.

“School officials said when they were made aware of the issue they notified law enforcement immediately, terminated her internship and removed her from the substitute teacher list on May 5,” WECT reported.

Rogers ended up pleading guilty to three counts of indecent liberties.

Fox News discovered a blog account that appears to belong to Rogers. In it, she states that she is “a wife, mother, and a child of God,” as well as a Liberty University graduate who has a degree in psychology, “with a specialization in Christian Counseling.”

