Two members of the far-left “squad” of House Democrats — Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri — are under fire for being the only two representatives to vote against a bill blocking Hamas terrorists from entering the United States.

On Wednesday, the House voted 422-2 to ban members of Hamas or anyone else who participated in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel from immigrating to the United States.

The lone standouts were Tlaib and Bush, both of whom have been accused of spouting anti-Semitic vitriol and blaming Israel for the Gaza conflict.

🚨The House voted 422-2 to ban anyone who participated in the October 7th Hamas attack from immigrating to the United States. The only two who voted against it: Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib. pic.twitter.com/GKMrfK4HzS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 31, 2024

HR 6679, the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, says it “expands an existing admissions bar” on Palestine Liberation Organization officers from entering the country.

The bill states that any non-U.S. national who “participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated” the Oct. 7 attack on Israel is ineligible for asylum or other immigration protections.

Tlaib and Bush are being criticized for refusing to vote for a law that enhances national security by blocking radical Islamic terrorists from entering the country.

Tlaib — the Detroit-born daughter of Palestinian immigrants — immediately played the Islamophobia card and insisted that banning Hamas terrorists is a “hateful Trump-era” policy.

“It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe,” the Michigan Democrat said of the legislation in a statement Wednesday.

“I made a promise to my residents when they sent me to Congress that I would take meaningful actions to end hateful Trump-era immigration policies,” she said.

Bush parroted the same race-baiting talking point on social media.

“I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate,” she wrote Wednesday on X.

“Republicans have ZERO credibility on these issues,” the congresswoman said.

I opposed H.R. 6679 because it is a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate. Republicans have ZERO credibility on these issues. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) February 1, 2024

Aside from their anti-Semitism scandals, both Tlaib and Bush have been mired in ethics investigations.

In 2020, Tlaib was ordered to reimburse her campaign after the House Ethics Committee concluded she had accepted improper salary payments in late 2018.

Bush is accused of illegally spending campaign money on private security services at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests — when she hypocritically advocated defunding the police.

She later married one of her bodyguards, who was paid $60,000 from her campaign funds.

The Missouri Democrat is being investigated by the Justice Department, the House Ethics Committee and the Federal Election Commission on these charges.

Tlaib and Bush’s staunch advocacy on behalf of Hamas terrorists illustrates the changing dynamics of today’s radical Democratic Party.

For decades, most Jewish Americans voted for Democrats because of the party’s unwavering support for Israel.

That has shifted dramatically during the past few years. Now, some high-profile Democrats openly prioritize the needs of Palestinians over Israelis.

Of course, what’s noteworthy about all this is that today’s Democrats spend much of their time valiantly fighting on behalf of everyone — except for Americans, that is.

