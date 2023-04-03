2 Trump-Appointed Federal Judges Have Bad News for Stanford Graduates Wanting Jobs

Two federal judges who were appointed by former President Donald Trump have made their stance clear regarding recent events at Stanford University.

On Saturday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that James Ho and Elizabeth Branch, judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals of the Fifth and Eleventh circuits respectively, announced that they will no longer hire clerks from Stanford Law School.

Their announcement came in response to the controversy that surrounded Stanford Law School in recent weeks after students heckled and shouted down Fifth Circuit appellate Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan during an event organized by the school’s Federalist Society.

The event was made even worse when Tirien Steinbach, associate dean of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” hijacked the event to talk about the “harm” Duncan was apparently causing with his opinions.

Now, Judges Ho and Branch, who were appointed to their current positions by Trump, have responded to the controversy by refusing to employ any clerk who graduated from Stanford Law school.

In remarks published by the Washington Free Beacon, Ho said, “Law schools today are turning this upside down. At some law schools, education is more about making students comfortable — at the expense of making them think.”

He also called the disruption an act of “intellectual terrorism” and spoke out against the discrimination many students in these law schools face because of their intellectual viewpoints.

He then issued a warning to the woke students at these universities. “Rules aren’t rules without consequences. Administrators who promote intolerance don’t belong in legal education. And students who practice intolerance don’t belong in the legal profession.”

He then posed a rather poignant question, “If a law school openly tolerates and even practices religious discrimination, who would want to go to that law school? And why would we want to hire them?”

Ho ended his remarks by simply saying, “We will not hire any student who chooses to attend Stanford Law School in the future.”

Ho had previously stated that he would refuse to hire students from Yale Law School for similar reasons.

Let that sink in for a moment. A federal judge is refusing to hire students from what is considered to be one of the nation’s top universities because of the intellectual climate that pervades the school.

This shows just how far Stanford, and indeed many other universities, have fallen.

There was a time that everyone who wanted to enter the legal profession wanted to attend schools like Stanford or Yale, as they were the most prestigious and rigorous schools in the nation.

Judges would be very lucky to have clerks from these schools at their disposal because they would have been well-trained and educated.

But now, two judges are saying that they no longer want to have anything to do with graduates from these schools because of how woke they have become, and because they are no longer teaching law, but rather woke politics.

Perhaps it is time for those considering the legal profession to consider whether it is still worth going to any of these big-name law schools, or if they would get a better education elsewhere.

