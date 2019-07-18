3 Islamists Head to Firing Squad After Filming Selves Beheading 2 Young Women, Calling Them ‘Enemies of God’

Three radical Muslims have been found guilty of murder and sentenced to death by firing squad in Morocco.

The three men, Abdessamad Ejjoud and reportedly Jounes Ouzayed and Rashid Afatti as well, received the death sentence after asking Allah to forgive them, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The men whom prosecutors dubbed “human beasts” were convicted of filming themselves beheading and condemning as “enemies of God” Norwegian hikers Maren Ueland, 28, and Louisa Vesterager Jesperen, 24.

Awaiting their verdicts are an additional 21 defendants for whom the prosecution has requested prison terms of 15 years to life.

While the Islamic State group has not officially claimed responsibility for the murders, 21 of those involved in the brutal death reportedly pledged allegiance to the terror organization.

