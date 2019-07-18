SECTIONS
World News
Print

3 Islamists Head to Firing Squad After Filming Selves Beheading 2 Young Women, Calling Them ‘Enemies of God’

×
By Josh Manning
Published July 18, 2019 at 10:58am
Print

Three radical Muslims have been found guilty of murder and sentenced to death by firing squad in Morocco.

The three men, Abdessamad Ejjoud and reportedly Jounes Ouzayed and Rashid Afatti as well, received the death sentence after asking Allah to forgive them, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The men whom prosecutors dubbed “human beasts” were convicted of filming themselves beheading and condemning as “enemies of God” Norwegian hikers Maren Ueland, 28, and Louisa Vesterager Jesperen, 24.

Awaiting their verdicts are an additional 21 defendants for whom the prosecution has requested prison terms of 15 years to life.

While the Islamic State group has not officially claimed responsibility for the murders, 21 of those involved in the brutal death reportedly pledged allegiance to the terror organization.

TRENDING: Breaking: Top Dem Nadler Openly Defies Pelosi on Impeachment… News Indicates She May Have Lost Control

 

 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Josh Manning
Senior Editor for News, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is The Western Journal's senior editor for news. He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college. While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees. He also received a death threat over his conservative views from a fellow Harvard student.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as senior editor for all news.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







3 Islamists Head to Firing Squad After Filming Selves Beheading 2 Young Women, Calling Them ‘Enemies of God’
I’ve Been Critical of Trump, But He’s Dead Right To Tell Omar & America-Haters To Get Out
Video: Lindsey Graham Says ‘I Don’t Care if [Illegals] Have to Stay in These Facilities for 400 Days… I’m Not Gonna Let Them Go’
Here’s the Exact Tweet Trump Sent That Everyone’s Freaking Out Over… and It’s Perfect
Breaking: Dem Candidate Who Threatened To Nuke Americans Is Out of Presidential Primary — Eric Swalwell Quits
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×