The 3 Pics That Should Shut Up Every Single Dem Criticizing Gabbard on Assad Visit

President-elect Donald Trump slapped down contrived left-wing hysteria over Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as Director of National Intelligence, underscoring she has his unwavering support.

Trump made the declaration Sunday on “Meet the Press,” during which NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked about Gabbard’s 2017 meetings with now-deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

“In 2017, she had two secret meetings with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. Do you have questions or concerns about those meetings?” she said.

Welker raised the issue amid absurd Democratic accusations that Gabbard is loyal to Assad because of the two meetings they had seven years ago, when she was a sitting U.S. congresswoman.

Wonder if @TulsiGabbard will offer Assad safe harbor at her house? They are great friends https://t.co/vcrNbhNylI — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) December 8, 2024

Trump said he sees no problems with the meetings, pointing out that American politicians meet with foreign leaders all the time.

“I met with Putin. I met with President Xi of China. I met with Kim Jong Un, twice,” he noted.

“People meet. All these people meet.”

Trump also dismissed anti-Gabbard condemnations from former “national security officials,” suggesting they’re not always reliable or honest.

Do you think Gabbard’s visit with Assad disqualifies her for consideration as DNI? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (27 Votes)

“The 51 [intel] agents that said that the laptop wasn’t from Hunter [Biden], it was from Russia. What about them?” he said. “Tell me about them.”

The president-elect’s son, Donald Trump Jr., noted that Democrats and their leftist media lapdogs are running the same playbook against Gabbard that they did when they gaslit the public with the Russia collusion hoax.

“The American people aren’t falling for it!” Don Jr. wrote on X.

They run the same playbook over and over again. The American people aren’t falling for it! https://t.co/ZcYxRCTudw — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2024

Welker asked, “So you have confidence in Tulsi Gabbard?”

Trump replied, “I do. I mean, she’s a very respected person.”

Whether you like Gabbard or not, it’s laughable to claim that two meetings she had with a now-ousted leader seven years ago disqualifies her from being Trump’s DNI.

Meanwhile, Democrats are silent about the numerous photos of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State John Kerry meeting with Assad in the past.

IMAGES FROM THE ARCHIVES: Nancy Pelosi and John Kerry with Assad. pic.twitter.com/KqSJqLjIFo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2024

The West once loved Assad. He was called the “Lion of Damascus.” * France gave him the highest award — Legion of Honor.

* Queen Elizabeth invited Assad and his wife

* Nancy Pelosi flew to Syria

* European + Arab leaders met with him all the time

* Even the Pope went to Syria pic.twitter.com/U9UmPTpPXN — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) December 10, 2024

In 2014, former President Bill Clinton met with then-Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, the father of Bashar al-Assad.

Assad senior bluff Clinton of compliance and tells the American president Israel should make a gesture, Barak cede southern Lebanon per Clinton request to put “Assad on track”, Iran (in secret accord with Assad) outflank both and deploys armed militias on southern Lebanon belt. pic.twitter.com/sVTDP0EcFy — Nagi N. Najjar (@NagiNajjar) May 24, 2021

Trump is right: U.S. politicians meet with foreign leaders all the time. That doesn’t mean they’re best friends, nor is it an endorsement of that leader.

One of the worst things an American president can do is to cut off all contact with a foreign leader because that escalates tensions and suspicions.

The alienation stokes increased hostility and paves the way for a cold war to morph into a potential hot war. That is never a good idea when numerous nations possess nuclear weapons.

By now, the public is justifiably skeptical of left-wing media narratives about anything — given the outrageous lies they peddled with the Russia collusion hoax, the coronavirus, and the Iraq war, among numerous other instances.

Given this subversive history of deception, it’s hard to take the latest manufactured outrage over Gabbard seriously.

It’s not surprising that Gabbard’s nomination has ignited such fury, since she has long been anti-war.

Elon Musk is right. The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions. Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 1, 2024

Shocker We are funding both sides of the war. Military industrial complex is profiting from both sides. These people are evil. pic.twitter.com/7CqFNVDq8R — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 9, 2024

In contrast, many Democrats, some Republicans, and the permanent cadre of “national security officials” repeatedly exalted by the legacy media are warmongers who lobby on behalf of the Military Industrial Complex.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.