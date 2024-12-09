US Military Begins Launching Strikes as Assad Flees Syria

Fearing that the power vacuum caused by the toppling of the Assad regime could lead to a rebirth of the Islamic State, American forces attacked known ISIS locations on Sunday.

On Sunday, Syrian rebels capped a two-week lighting campaign and entered the capital of Damascus as President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, which had propped up his government, according to The New York Times.

Fearing that the downfall of the oppressive regime might lead to a renewal of the Islamic State, U.S. Central Command announced that it had entered Syrian territory to attack more than 75 targets.

“The strikes against the ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS, in order to prevent the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria,” the news release said.

The release said B-52s, F-15s, and A-10s were used in the attacks.

The release there was no indication that civilians were killed in the attacks.

“There should be no doubt — we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria,” Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in the release. “All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way.”

Defense News reported that 140 munitions were used in the attacks.

The U.S. was not alone in waging preemptive strikes.

Israel, which attacked military sites in Syria on Sunday, will keep up its missions to degrade the ability of a new regime to threaten Israel, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday, according to Reuters.

He said Israel will “destroy heavy strategic weapons throughout Syria, including surface-to-air missiles, air defence systems, surface-to-surface missiles, cruise missiles, long-range rockets, and coastal missiles.”

Israel is destroying Syrian air bases, military and defense systems, intelligene, military & government structures. Basically they’re demilitarizing Syria. https://t.co/inj2U1yVJ1 pic.twitter.com/ysIn6VI20Z — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) December 8, 2024

Israel will also keep troops posted along its northern border with Syria.

President-elect Donald Trump staked out his position in a post on Truth Social.

“Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years,” Trump wrote.

“This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them. There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid,” Trump wrote.

“In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”

