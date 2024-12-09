Share
Commentary

NBC Anchor Caught Deceptively Altering the 14th Amendment in Trump Interview

 By Randy DeSoto  December 9, 2024 at 12:29pm
Share

NBC “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker left out a key portion of the Fourteenth Amendment when she challenged President-elect Donald Trump on his plans to end so-called birthright citizenship by executive order.

In the interview, which aired Sunday, Welker asked, “You promised to end birthright citizenship on day one. Is that still your plan?”

“Yeah, absolutely,” Trump responded.

“The Fourteenth Amendment though says that ‘All persons born in the United States are citizens.’ Can you get around the Foourteenth Amendment with an executive action?” Welker followed up.

Currently, when illegal aliens have children in the country, federal policy has been to recognize them as U.S. citizens.

“Well, we’re going to have to get a change,” Trump answered Welker.

She again questioned if Trump would do so through executive action.

“Well, if we can through executive action,” Trump said.

Do you trust the mainstream media?

In his Agenda 47 plan put out last year, Trump explained that he would issue an executive order on the subject that “will explain the clear meaning of the 14th Amendment, that U.S. Citizenship extends only to those both born in AND ‘subject to the jurisdiction’ of the United States.”

That’s the key clause of the Fourteenth Amendment that Welker left out, which read when taken together, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

“Constitutional scholars have shown for decades that granting automatic citizenship to the children of illegal aliens born in the United States is based on a patently incorrect interpretation of the 14th Amendment,” Trump said last year.

“The purpose of the 14th Amendment had nothing to do with the citizenship of immigrants, let alone the citizenship of the children of illegal aliens. Its purpose was to extend citizenship to people newly freed from slavery, whose status was left in question after the infamous case Dred Scott v. Sandford,” he noted.

Related:
Watch: Nancy Pelosi Exposes 'Wrap-Up Smear' Now Being Used Against Pete Hegseth

“The framers of the 14th Amendment made clear that ‘persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens [or] who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers’ are not ‘subject to the jurisdiction’ of the U.S.,” Trump said.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah responded to Welker’s omission of “subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” posting on X, “Those words matter.”

The senator serves on the Judiciary Committee and is a former federal prosecutor, legal clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, and author of multiple books about the Constitution.

Lee argued, “Congress has the power to define what it means to be born in the United States ‘and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.’”

He concluded, “In this instance, [Meet The Press] seems to try to render a debatable matter beyond debate by selectively omitting key words from the Constitution, making it appear incorrectly that the Fourteenth Amendment proscribes any and all restrictions on birthright citizenship.”

Welker clearly planned to press Trump hard on his plans to end birthright citizenship by executive order, so she had to know (or should have known) the crux of his argument for doing so was the Fourteenth Amendment’s clause, “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Her failure to quote those words was a deceptive way to frame the question and perhaps an effort to make Trump’s plan look lawless, which is one of the  left-wing media’s favorite narratives about him.

If the mainstream media has any interest in regaining its credibility, a good place to start is not to selectively edit key facts to try to make Trump look bad.

Tell the whole truth.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




NBC Anchor Caught Deceptively Altering the 14th Amendment in Trump Interview
Bible Sales Explode, Beat Average Book Sales Growth by Whopping 2,100 Percent
Fact Check: Can Trump Pardon Daniel Penny After He's Inaugurated?
'Morning Joe' Issues On-Air Apology to Fox News After Guest Gets 'A Little Too Flippant'
'He Knows His Generation': Melania Stunned by Barron's 'Incredible' Advice That Helped Trump Beat Kamala
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation