After 3 Years, Age 9 Boy Cries Tears of Joy as He Takes Final Chemo Treatment

A 9-year-old boy from Oklahoma cried tears of joy during his final chemotherapy treatment after a three-year fight against leukemia.

In August 2016, at the age of 6, Steven Cotter Jr. was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Since then, chemotherapy, hospitals and doctor visits have had a constant presence in the boy’s life.

But on Saturday, Steven, now 9, took his final chemotherapy pill while at home in Norman, Oklahoma, with his family — an event that brought the boy to tears.

“You have never seen pure happiness till you’ve seen a 9 year old little boy cry the most happiest tears ever to be cancer free and take his last chemo treatment!! My baby took his last chemo crying with a smile on his face!!!! God blessed my family!” Ashley Cotter, Steven’s mother, wrote on Facebook.

Cotter posted a video of the big moment, in which Steven broke down over the realization that after 3 long years, he was done taking chemo pills.

CONGRATULATIONS STEVEN! A 9-year-old boy is celebrating being cancer-free after a 3-year battle with leukemia. This is the moment he breaks down in tears while taking his very last chemo treatment.❤️https://t.co/x3BdF15ayl — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) December 18, 2019

Throughout the ordeal, Cotter wrote that her son beat cancer with “a smile on his face and his head held high.”

Cotter posted a set of photos of Steven seated next to rows upon rows of empty medicine bottles — just a glimpse of all the boy has been through over the years.

“He’s had so many blood and platelet transfusions over the past three years, so many medications and hospital stays,” Cotter told KABC-TV.

Steven, a huge basketball fan, is looking forward to a bright future.

“He always says he’s gonna work on being a NBA basketball player. He’s very passionate about basketball,” his mom told WOFL. “Through his treatment, that was one thing he never let cancer make him quit. He played through it all!!!”

Cotter told KABC that it was “heart-wrenching” to watch Steven have to battle leukemia, but the experience brought her family closer together and closer to God as they “always kept the faith!!”

Just in time for Christmas, young Steven is cancer-free and can tackle the new year with chemotherapy left in the past.

