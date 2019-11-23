Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sings Special Song for 3-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson helped lift the spirits of a 3-year-old boy battling leukemia by singing a special song from one the boy’s favorite movies, “Moana.”

Johnson, 47, explained on Instagram that a young boy named Hyrum Harris, who has Down syndrome, is also fighting leukemia. The boy loves the movie “Moana,” in which Johnson voiced one of the main characters, a demigod named Maui.

“This request came across my desk and punched me in the gut a bit,” Johnson wrote, as he began to tell the boy’s medical story.

Hyrum reportedly loves watching “Moana,” up to ten times a day, and has a special liking for Maui, who he said makes him feel strong.

“According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG,” Johnson wrote.

“Yes you are big man. Yes you are,” Johnson continued. “Hyrum, I know I’m a complete stranger to you – who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way.”

“I STRONG,” Johnson wrote. “Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui.”

In the video message to the boy, Johnson expressed his heartfelt wishes for the boy to continue to stay strong.

Then, Johnson sang a few lines from Maui’s hit song, “You’re Welcome,” which Johnson performed in the film.

“I know you’re like, ‘Dude, leave the cool singing to Maui.’ You’re absolutely right, Hyrum,” Johnson said in the video.

“I wanted to tell you, man, stay strong. There’s another dude out there, me, Dwayne, who, like you, loves Maui too. There’s no one like Maui … He’s the coolest thing. But I’m a big fan of Maui, too, and I’m also a big fan of yours, even though, again you don’t know me. Stay strong. Thanks for inspiring everyone around you, Hyrum, including myself. ”

“Stay strong, Hyrum,” Johnson said to end the video.

Johnson later posted an update confirming Hyrum, along with his parents April and Rich Harris, saw the video.

“This has been such a moving experience for our family,” April Harris told People. “[Johnson’s] response was beautiful.”

“We were all touched that night and continue to be astonished and amazed at the outpouring of love and support my little fighter is receiving,” April continued.

“The prayers matter. They carry us through when our days are rough and our nights are too short.”

