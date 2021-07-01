The country has spent so much time this past week talking bout the antics of left-wing, anti-American Olympian hammer thrower Gwen Berry that fellow competitor DeAnna Price has become an afterthought.

It’s time to change that.

Price, last weekend in Eugene, Oregon, not only outperformed Berry with regard to patriotism and personal respect; she also upstaged her with regard to pure athletic prowess. Price’s impressive Olympics-qualifying performance is taking over the internet following a post from Twitter commentator Olivia Rondeau.

“DeAnna Price broke her own US record for hammer throw with 80.31m. For comparison, the men’s world record has been 86.74m since 1986 and it’s unheard of for a woman to get into the 80’s,” Rondeau tweeted. “She’s a phenomenal and crazy-strong athlete and should get some recognition.”

DeAnna Price broke her own US record for hammer throw with 80.31m. For comparison, the men’s world record has been 86.74m since 1986 and it’s unheard of for a woman to get into the 80’s. She’s a phenomenal and crazy-strong athlete and should get some recognition. pic.twitter.com/VUIDua9XwM — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) June 30, 2021

Indeed Price does deserve some recognition as Berry’s 15 minutes of fame run out.

According to NBC Sports, Berry came in a measly third place, throwing at 73.50 meters.

Perhaps that was why she chose to publicly disrespect her country’s national anthem and flag. She didn’t have the goods — at least not compared to the women who placed ahead of her.

Price, fellow track and field competitor Brooke Andersen and Berry finished first, second and third, respectively. Andersen launched an impressive 77.72-meter bomb. Meanwhile, Price was showing the competition in Tokyo and everywhere else what pure athleticism looked like.

“DeAnna Price only needed one good throw to make her second Olympic team, but Price — the 2019 hammer throw world champion — went above and beyond at U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials on Saturday afternoon,” NBC noted, as Berry sucked all of the air out of the room.

“Of Price’s six attempts in the women’s hammer final, five would have been good enough for first place. (The outlier — her fourth throw — was a foul),” the outlet added.

During the final in Eugene, Price’s first throw improved upon her own Olympic Trials record of 77.82 meters.

With her third lob, she managed to break her own American record at 79.98 meters. That was great until her fifth throw, which went 80.31 meters.

As NBC noted, “With that mark, she became the second woman to ever throw over 80 meters.”

If that isn’t impressive enough, the current Olympics record for a man is 84.80 meters, and it was accomplished by Soviet thrower Sergey Litvinov in 1988, Business Insider reported. The overall men’s world record is 86.74, which was accomplished in 1996 by Soviet athlete Yuriy Sedykh.

In the proper perspective, big news came out of Oregon last week as women prepared to represent their country in Tokyo. Sadly for Price, the news cycle went to Berry, whose notable achievement was disrespecting her country.

White House backs Gwen Berry’s right to protest amid GOP backlash https://t.co/fCHJI76ygb pic.twitter.com/8TyFOCCQhr — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2021

Let’s not forget about Price (or Andersen) while we make Berry an afterthought.

