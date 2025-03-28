4 of the Worst Suspected Child Rapists Whom Dems Protected from ICE - Others Even Got Off With $0 Bail

Border Czar Tom Homan told the Conservative Political Action Committee in February that he was, “bringing hell to Boston.”

Homan claimed several child rapists wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement were released in Massachusetts before ICE could arrest them.

After some investigating, CBS News confirmed that grim reality on Monday.

Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin summed up the findings of CBS in a post via social media platform X.

NEW: CBS looked into ICE Boston claims that illegal aliens charged w/ child rape in MA are repeatedly being released from jail w/ ridiculously low bail. They found that yes, they are, including the following in recent months: – Guatemalan charged w/ 3 counts of aggravated child… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 23, 2025

Two child rapists were released on $7,500 bail, while another instance involved two more child rapists both released on just $500 bail.

One Honduran released without bail was charged with assault, armed robbery, and rape.

According to CBS, Massachusetts laws prevents police from holding someone if they post bail, even if they are wanted by ICE.

Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled in Lunn v. Commonwealth, “Massachusetts law provides no authority for Massachusetts court officers to arrest and hold an individual solely on the basis of a Federal civil immigration detainer, beyond the time that the individual would otherwise be entitled to be released from State custody.”

The outrageously low bail for these people is another issue.

CBS asked criminal defense and immigration attorney Stephen Roth about the matter. According to Roth, bail is set to make sure someone appears in court, not to keep them in custody.

Massachusetts has a uniquely bad set of circumstances on its hands.

ICE is looking to capture child rapists, but all the local police can do is let them go if they post bail and in some cases that could cost nothing.

How would a victim feel knowing one of these men was back on the street with little to no effort?

Blue states aren’t making Homan’s job any easier, but he seems undeterred.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump praised Homan as he announced the border czar had captured a leader for the transnational crime gang MS13.

Homan has not minced words with Democrats over their efforts to maintain sanctuary cities as he won’t be kept from doing the job Trump chose him for.

Despite Trump’s second term being just two months old, Homan is shining in this role.

