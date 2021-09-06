4-Year-Old Boy Among 48 Shot in Chicago Over Holiday Weekend

A 4-year-old boy shot on Friday died two days later as Chicago faced a violent Labor Day weekend, the city’s WFLD-TV reported.

Mychal Moultry was shot twice in the head, with bullets flying through the side window, front window and front door of the boy’s home, according to the report.

The motive, shooter and target remain unknown.

Mychal was just one of at least 10 children or teenagers shot in Chicago over the weekend, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Among nearly 50 shot this weekend in Chicago, at least two died of their injuries, Fox News reported.

Shootings increased 9 percent in the last week of August compared with the same period last year, according to records from the Chicago Police Department.

Mychal loved to play softball, according to his father, WFLD reported.

The boy’s father described his son as energetic, loving, courageous and respectful.

REST IN PEACE: Mychal Moultry, 4, was shot on Friday. He was inside, where he should have been safe, but bullets came flying through a window. https://t.co/HrqRmebIoy — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) September 6, 2021

Activists continue to call on police to take action as 280 children have been shot in Chicago this year, WFLD reported.

Over Independence Day weekend, violence in the city left 13 people dead and 64 people injured, according to data from the Gun Violence Archives, the Daily Caller previously reported.

The most shooting attempts of any city in the United States that weekend happened in Chicago, reflecting the city’s surge in crime.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.