4-Year-Old Stumbles into DC Hospital with Gunshot Wound - Mystery Erupts Around Who's Responsible

 By Jack Davis  January 30, 2023 at 10:29am
A 4-year-old girl walked into a District of Columbia hospital Saturday after being shot.

The girl was breathing and conscious when she arrived, according to WTTG-TV.

No updates on the child’s condition have been released.

According to WUSA-TV in Washington, police were called by Children’s National Hospital at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to report the child’s arrival. WUSA said the child was accompanied by an adult.

Police have indicated they do not know the circumstances of the incident other than that they believe the girl was shot on the 1800 block of 28th Place on the southeast side of the city.

Police do not know whether she was an intended or accidental victim, according to WRC-TV. WRC identified the hospital where the child arrived as National Children’s Hospital.

Children being shot in the nation’s capital is far too common.

Do you think big cities are becoming dangerous for children?

On Jan, 3, an 8-year-old was wounded in a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured, according to WJLA-TV.

On Jan. 9, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot getting off of a bus, WJLA-TV reported. Police said that the shooting grew out of an altercation on the bus.

“Killing and shooting in our neighborhoods is unacceptable. Especially when our babies are getting shot and some killed,” district council member Janeese Lewis George said after that incident, according to WJLA-TV.


According to the Metropolitan Police Department, crime in Washington, D.C. is up through Jan. 30.

Police report that overall, crime is up 17 percent. Fourteen people have been murdered in D.C. so far this year, up from 12 last year.

Police have handled 110 cases of assault with a dangerous weapon, a 9 percent increase from the 101 they handled at this point last year.

Last year, 202 people were shot to death in the nation’s capital, according to The Washington Post.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
