43-Time Felon Charged with 80-Year-Old Woman's Murder While Out On Bond

A man who has been charged with the murder of an 80-year-old woman has been convicted of at least 43 felonies since 2011.

Roger Wilkerson was out on bond before he was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Nancy Horton in Person County, North Carolina, according to WRAL-TV. Most of his prior convictions were for breaking and entering and larceny.

“It was a brutal murder,” Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones told WRAL.

Wilkerson, 39, and an adolescent who was also charged in the murder entered the house through an open window on Monday evening while Horton was likely still awake, investigators said.

Police found evidence linking Wilkerson to the murder while executing a search warrant at his home.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon; carrying a concealed pistol/gun; resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer; and several drug-related charges, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilkerson is being held without bond.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

