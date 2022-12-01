Parler Share
News
A person walks into the world headquarters for the Cable News Network (CNN) on Nov. 17 in Atlanta.
A person walks into the world headquarters for the Cable News Network (CNN) on Nov. 17 in Atlanta. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

5 Correspondents from CNN Let Go, Entire Sister Network Gutted: Report

 By Jack Davis  December 1, 2022 at 4:48pm
Parler Share

CNN’s latest round of cuts has led to the axing of five correspondents, according to new reports.

Chris Cillizza, Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field and Mary Ann Fox were let go, according to a report in Variety.

CNN’s sister network HLN, will be stripped of live programming, the report said, with the current “Morning Express” show being replaced with “CNN This Morning,” the report said.

Trending:
WH Press Sec Makes Embarrassing Mistake 4 Times - Proves Apple Doesn't Fall Far from Tree in Biden Admin

A report in The Washington Post said that overall, “hundreds” of people will lose their jobs at CNN. In its effort to assess the size of the cuts, CNBC estimated that about 400 people out of CNN’s roughly 4,400 workers were let go.

In running down the details, the Daily Mail noted that Cillizza formerly wrote for The Washington Post before joining CNN in 2017.

Kosik, 51, covered the New York Stock Exchange and has been with CNN for 15 years. The Mail estimated her salary to be between $100,000 and $145,143. Field, 31, has been working from CNN’s Hong Kong office and makes what the Mail estimated at $144,167. Savidge, 64, has worked as an anchor and correspondent at CNN’s Atlanta studio.

Do you think CNN is going to be able to make it?

Fox, Vice President of Northeast News, had been with CNN since 2014 and oversaw the New York Bureau. The Mail pegged her salary at around $1 million.

The demise of live programming at HLN means Robin Meade, 53, is out of a job after 21 years. The Mail estimated her salary at $3 million.

The memo from CNN boss Chris Licht to employees that was released Thursday, said that CNN is “also shifting our approach to paid contributors. In some areas, we will rely more on our CNN journalists,” according to CNBC.

Related:
Watch: CNN Panelist Left Tripping Over Their Words as They Learn Colo. Shooter's Identity Doesn't Match Their Claims

Programming staff will “see some reductions in show staffs and, in some cases, the combination of teams for our dayside and weekend lineups,” the memo said.

In terms of its newsgathering efforts, Licht wrote that “We are restructuring across some of our beats, realigning resources to staff up in some units and in more areas around the country.”

The memo from Licht announcing the cuts had a shout-out to Meade.

“I want to take a moment to thank Robin Meade — she is not only an exceptionally popular anchor, but also one of the longest-running morning hosts in history. I know the HLN audience will miss her and the other HLN talent,” Licht wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




5 Correspondents from CNN Let Go, Entire Sister Network Gutted: Report
McCarthy Issues Warning to Jan. 6 Committee About What's Coming Once GOP Takes Control of Congress
Did LGBT Sen Just Frame Charlie Kirk? People Notice 2 Potentially Devastating Details in Pic of 'Threat' Sen Posted
Federal Appeals Court Shuts Down Biden's Big Plan with Crushing Ruling
Feds Charge 21 Individuals in International Cryptocurrency Laundering Sting
See more...

Conversation